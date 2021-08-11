+3 Hochul says she is ready and able to lead a scandal-weary state government The Buffalo Democrat said she is already addressing pressing policy matters, working on key staff hirings, and, in a process to be completed within several weeks, preparing to name a new lieutenant governor.

ALBANY – New standards of ethics and transparency are coming to the governor's mansion. The next lieutenant governor will be a full partner in governing. And soon, New York will have a governor engaged in making sure the Bills remain in Buffalo.

Those were among the points that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made to The Buffalo News in the first one-on-one interview she has granted since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign.

Sitting in a leather chair in her opulent office in the State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Hochul – soon to be the first governor from Buffalo since 1885 – reflected on several issues she will face when she takes office in late August.

An edited transcript follows.

Q: Three consecutive governors have left office under a cloud. What are you going to do as governor to show people that state government is going to be different?

A. People will see very early on the kind of person I am and the expectations I have of any team that's ever worked with me. They know that I always have conducted myself with the highest ethical standards. I believe you lead by example.

We also want to let women, in particular, know that this would be a very welcoming environment. I just want to herald in a whole new era where the sense is that women can achieve anything, and that the environment is safe and healthy, and the only thing that matters is doing their job and working for the people of the state of New York.

I also just think when people just see that under a woman's administration – and a woman with high ethics – it will be a different environment.

Q: Your husband Bill is going to continue to work at Delaware North. What would you say to voters who are worried that that might be a conflict of interest?

A: People should realize that Bill has been a public servant for 30 years, (including) eight years as Barack Obama's United States attorney. And throughout our 37 years of married life we've both had careers, and we have developed a very strong internal ethics among ourselves about not being involved or discussing each other's professional world, professional work.

But with respect to what he does at Delaware North, he will continue to recuse himself from anything to do with state government and they will be examining that policy internally, as well. So I want to let people know that we conduct ourselves with the highest ethics. There will continue to be transparency, financial disclosures, taxes released. We let it all shine out there. People should never worry that my administration will ever do anything other than what's in the best interest of New Yorkers.

Q: What are you going to do so that when you become governor, you are ready to tackle the Covid-19 issue and make what may be some hard choices?

I'm well familiar with the infrastructure that's in place to deal with Covid, and also the ability to scale up the response very quickly. ... When I look at the next two weeks, I'll be identifying all the options that are on the table, and what the authority is in the state of New York right now. It's not as expansive as it was a year ago because the executive powers have been eliminated. We're going to watch this closely, and if there's a need to request that authority again to deal with a situation that is verging on out of control, I will do that. At this time, it's not necessary, but again, I don't know what the circumstances are going to be in 13 days, so I don't want to tie my hands into any particular policy.

I will be laser-focused on identifying ways that we can get more and more vaccinated. That is the safest, smartest way for us to get through this and get through it with more people's lives saved.

I also believe that there will be a need for masks in the fall for students. I don't see how we get around that. That should not be viewed as extraordinary in light of what we're doing. And everyone wants their children to be safe, as well as our teachers and anyone who works in the school building.

Q: In retrospect, what is your assessment of how the Cuomo administration handled the nursing home situation early in the pandemic? And do you have confidence in Howard Zucker, the health commissioner?

I have had many conversations with Howard Zucker, and we'll be talking about the future very soon and what we need to be doing. I also know that we'll have full transparency. I wasn't involved in decisions that were made in terms of how the information was assembled or disseminated, but I know how it will be under my administration. We will have full disclosure of both presumed and confirmed nursing home deaths.

Q: What are you going to do to get to people downstate to know you and to have confidence that you're their governor, too?

It always amuses me when I speak at something in Suffolk County or Nassau or Westchester or in the five boroughs, I am so often introduced by the leaders as: "This is Kathy Hochul; we're going to start charging her taxes locally because she's here so much." The leaders know me. The clergy know me. The business leaders know me. And elected officials – based on my friendships with them, and they go deep – they understand that I'm not a stranger in New York City.

And where one is born and where one is raised has no bearing on my ability to fully represent every corner of New York.

Q: What do you want in a lieutenant governor?

A: I love the model of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. It seems they have a genuine relationship of respect.

I want to continue the model of giving a broad portfolio to a lieutenant governor, who can be, as I have been, the eyes and ears out there, bringing issues to me, be the point person on many initiatives. I'm also looking for someone to be in the room, someone that I trust, and has good instincts, but also someone that I enjoy being with.

Q: Governor Cuomo was never central to any talks about the future of the Buffalo Bills stadium. Do you plan to be, and do you have any initial thoughts on what the Pegulas have been floating about a publicly financed stadium of more than $1 billion?

I will assemble a team of very knowledgeable people and skilled negotiators, as well as work with the legislature on this. This would require funding from the State Legislature, and I've already heard from a number of legislators who want to be involved in that.

So, it'll be a collaborative approach to getting to the result which is smart for the taxpayers, but also ensures the longevity of the Buffalo Bills. That is a high priority of mine: the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.

Q: Anything else you'd like to say to the folks back home?

I'm energized. I'm prepared. I did not expect this, but I have been mentally and emotionally and physically and intellectually prepared for this. And I want people to know: I've got their backs.

