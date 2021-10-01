In first official visit to Buffalo, lieutenant governor talks about expanding Black achievement

In his first official visit to Buffalo as lieutenant governor on Friday, Brian A. Benjamin, who was sworn into the post barely a month ago, talked about expanding Black achievement across the state by better preparing young people to take on the jobs of the future.
To that end, Benjamin said, both he and Gov. Kathy Hochul are strong proponents of workforce development that looks at not only increasing jobs in the state, but ensuring that members of the state's workforce from Black and brown communities are primed to take on those jobs.
"It is essential that we make sure that, as we are coming out of Covid, doing advanced manufacturing and moving on into all these new sectors and spaces, that our people are in the conversation, that our people are trained for those jobs," Benjamin said.
Benjamin, a native of Harlem in New York City, was the keynote speaker for the 49th annual Buffalo Black Achievers in Industry Awards Ceremony that was held in the Seneca One Tower Auditorium to honor 40 individuals from Western New York who have distinguished themselves in a variety of work and volunteer endeavors.
"This is not my first time in Buffalo," Benjamin said, while being greeted by a few of the more than 150 people gathered in the Seneca One seeking to talk to or take selfies with the new lieutenant governor.
"Two years ago, I was here with Sen. Tim Kennedy, really taking a look at the whole City of Buffalo, talking about some of the infrastructure changes, some of the investments that are happening, and also talking about affordable housing, community investments and making sure that downstate and upstate, we're working together."
"Even before that, I was building affordable housing and looking at a lot of opportunities years ago," Benjamin added.
Later, when the Brown University graduate, who also has an MBA from Harvard Business School, addressed those in attendance for the awards ceremony inside the auditorium, he commended 1490 Enterprises and Herbert Bellamy Jr., CEO of Black Achievers, for nearly a half-century of honoring Black excellence.
"First of all, I've been alive for 44 years. The Buffalo Black Achievers event has been happening for five more years than I've been alive," Benjamin said.
"Do you know how important it is that we celebrate Black achievement in the world that we live in – how important it is for young Black boys and girls, particularly our young boys, to see men and women productive in all facets of life? Not just in entertainment, not just in sports, but to see broadcasters, to see teachers, to see doctors, to see lawyers? Do you know how important that is?" he added.
When someone in the auditorium yelled out "lieutenant governors," Benjamin said: "Do you know how important it is for them to see (Black) lieutenant governors of the State of New York, only the second ever in the history of New York State?"
He said, as a downstate resident, Hochul told him that it was important for him to spend more time upstate, while she, as a Hamburg native, spent time getting better acquainted with downstate concerns.
"I think, as it relates to upstate, we really have been talking about how we can look at economic development from a one-state perspective (and) not from a downstate or an upstate perspective, but from a one-state collective perspective. So I'm traveling around the state to really see what are some of the opportunities where downstate and upstate can work together for a total economic recovery for everyone," Benjamin said.
"Too often, economic development gets discussed in language around more jobs, around Wall Street and the economy, generally," he said. "But we understand that the workforce development piece is too important. When we talk about unemployment numbers, generally, we know that our numbers are not in those numbers."
Earlier in the day, Benjamin toured Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo.
"You start talking about a green economy, I want to make sure that there are people who look like me putting up the solar panels, and making sure that, as we're spending billions of dollars ... we need to make sure our people are working," he added.