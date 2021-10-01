In first official visit to Buffalo, lieutenant governor talks about expanding Black achievement

In his first official visit to Buffalo as lieutenant governor on Friday, Brian A. Benjamin, who was sworn into the post barely a month ago, talked about expanding Black achievement across the state by better preparing young people to take on the jobs of the future.

To that end, Benjamin said, both he and Gov. Kathy Hochul are strong proponents of workforce development that looks at not only increasing jobs in the state, but ensuring that members of the state's workforce from Black and brown communities are primed to take on those jobs.

"It is essential that we make sure that, as we are coming out of Covid, doing advanced manufacturing and moving on into all these new sectors and spaces, that our people are in the conversation, that our people are trained for those jobs," Benjamin said.

Benjamin, a native of Harlem in New York City, was the keynote speaker for the 49th annual Buffalo Black Achievers in Industry Awards Ceremony that was held in the Seneca One Tower Auditorium to honor 40 individuals from Western New York who have distinguished themselves in a variety of work and volunteer endeavors.

"This is not my first time in Buffalo," Benjamin said, while being greeted by a few of the more than 150 people gathered in the Seneca One seeking to talk to or take selfies with the new lieutenant governor.