In announcing Bills stadium deal, Hochul controls message during an election year

"When New Yorkers have the facts, they realize the politicalization and the corruption of the process that was used to force from office a governor with a real record of results that improved people’s lives," said spokesman Rich Azzopardi of the Siena poll following Cuomo's series of statewide TV ads and major speeches in recent weeks.

Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County ripped into Hochul's deal as he looks for traction in his Democratic primary challenge against her as "the biggest tax giveaway for an NFL team in the history of the League … for eight home games a year."

"I support a new Bills stadium, and there was a way to get it built without having the governor forcing hard working New Yorkers to fork over their tax dollars to help a billionaire donor get even richer," he added. "She’ll enjoy the new skybox, leaving New Yorkers saddled with higher taxes.”

The Working Families Party, which has endorsed New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams for governor, also blasted Hochul's efforts on Monday following similar questions raised last week by Williams.