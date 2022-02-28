In a surprise move, Michael Henry claims AG slot for state GOP

GARDEN CITY – In a surprise move, New York Republicans today named Queens attorney Michael Henry as their candidate for attorney general after rival John Sarcone suddenly ended his candidacy.

Meeting at the state convention in the Garden City Hotel, Sarcone delivered a long speech outlining his qualifications as an attorney and former regional administrator of the General Services Administration. But he also delved into recent reports about his help with the appeal of a convicted murderer, which he said he undertook on behalf of a mentally ill defendant at the request of his parish priest.

At the end of a speech listing all his qualifications in a matchup against Democratic incumbent Letitia James, he said simply: "I decline this nomination."

Sources said reports about his involvement in the case led to an erosion of support he had previously built, leading to the unanimous endorsement of Henry.

An attorney in private practice, Henry reiterated much of the convention theme surrounding rising crime rates and new laws enacted in Albany making it easier for criminals to be released on bail.