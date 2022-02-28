 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In a surprise move, Michael Henry claims AG slot for state GOP
0 comments

In a surprise move, Michael Henry claims AG slot for state GOP

Support this work for $1 a month

GARDEN CITY – In a surprise move, New York Republicans today named Queens attorney Michael Henry as their candidate for attorney general after rival John Sarcone suddenly ended his candidacy.

Meeting at the state convention in the Garden City Hotel, Sarcone delivered a long speech outlining his qualifications as an attorney and former regional administrator of the General Services Administration. But he also delved into recent reports about his help with the appeal of a convicted murderer, which he said he undertook on behalf of a mentally ill defendant at the request of his parish priest.

At the end of a speech listing all his qualifications in a matchup against Democratic incumbent Letitia James, he said simply: "I decline this nomination."

Sources said reports about his involvement in the case led to an erosion of support he had previously built, leading to the unanimous endorsement of Henry.

An attorney in private practice, Henry reiterated much of the convention theme surrounding rising crime rates and new laws enacted in Albany making it easier for criminals to be released on bail.

"Look around and what do you see?" Henry asked. "Crime, destruction and death, and all because of one-party control of the state."

He took aim at James' backing by the Working Families Party, providing a hint of the campaign to come by labeling it a prime backer of the "defund the police" movement.

"Letitia James was born out of this party," he said. "We have to stand here as Republicans and reject them."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Buffalo leads in the snow derby this winter
Local News

Buffalo leads in the snow derby this winter

  • Updated

With 82.4 inches of snow to hit the ground as of Friday, Buffalo is 9 inches ahead of its nearest competitor in the snowfall sweepstakes for this season among U.S. cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News