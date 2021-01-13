Impeachment scene: The graffiti is gone but troops fill Capitol hallways

Meanwhile, Reed pushed to censure Trump, rather than to impeach him. While criticizing Trump's actions, Reed said Democrats were ignoring due process rights by impeaching Trump without investigating those actions and holding hearings.

In addition, "the division and anger that is being exacerbated by this snap impeachment cannot be underestimated," Reed said.

Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, agreed.

Chris Jacobs opposes Trump's removal, defends vote against certifying election In a telephone interview the Orchard Park Republican offered his most detailed comments yet about votes he took after the Capitol riot that prompted seven Democratic state legislators to call for his resignation.

"I just am disturbed by the way this is being done," Jacobs said in an interview just off the House floor. "And I really do feel folks are going to regret this because of the precedent that is being set" of an impeachment without an investigation.

Local lawmakers often spoke in a weary tone, as if the riot that drove them into hiding last week and the subsequent impeachment debate left them drained.

Yet, for legislators in a country riven with division and struggling to contain a pandemic that's already claimed nearly 400,000 lives, they also spoke as though Trump's second impeachment marked a beginning as well as an ending.

"I think we have to be hopeful," Jacobs said.