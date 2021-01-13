Impeachment scene: The graffiti is gone but troops fill Capitol hallways

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Capitol glimmered in the morning sun Wednesday, just as it has since the dome's completion in 1863, way back during an era in which visitors were greeted with a rare scene like the one they saw here Wednesday.
Then, at the height of the Civil War, and now, U.S. troops surrounded the Capitol to protect it, both times from American rebels.
A week after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in hope that wrecking the premises would somehow win President Trump a second term, the House returned to impeach the president who inspired a riot that claimed five lives.
Lawmakers returned, too, to what looked like a state of siege.
Walking into the Capitol for an early morning meeting, Rep. Tom Reed saw “50 National Guard members sleeping on the floor – in full uniform, with full gear, the whole nine yards, snoring."
"Never in my lifetime did I imagine being in the U.S. Capitol with National Guard men and women on guard, 24-seven,” said Reed, a Corning Republican.
Outside the Capitol in the early morning, the scene was just as surreal as the one Reed encountered inside. Eight-foot metal fencing protected many major federal buildings and blocked potential protesters – of which there were none to be found – from getting anywhere near the Capitol.
Anyone who tried would have had to get past several checkpoints where National Guard members stood, steering visitors to the few open entrances to the Capitol complex.
Some 2,000 National Guard troops protected the Capitol on Wednesday – and that's just the start. With the FBI receiving credible intelligence that far-right activists and white supremacists plan to return to the Capitol in anticipation of Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration as president next Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced it is planning on bringing in upwards of 20,000 National Guard troops.
"Stunning stat: there will be more U.S. troops in D.C. for the inauguration than in Iraq and Afghanistan combined," tweeted Jeff Gohringer, a former aide to the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter who now serves as spokesman for the House Rules Committee.
Those troops will be witnesses to America's deep political divisions, which played themselves out Wednesday largely on the floor of the House. There, Democrats – joined by 10 Republicans – impeached Trump in a 232-197 vote.
The debate before the vote seemed muted and perfunctory, with House members mumbling through masks. The socially distanced Democrats scattered through the chamber broke the monotony only rarely, cheering on the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the riot.
Meanwhile, Republicans gathered in small groups to chat as their brethren decried a hasty "snap impeachment."
Those deep political divisions played themselves out behind the scenes, too. For example, shortly after noon, Republican House members from New York received an angry text from Buffalo developer Carl P. Paladino. The former GOP gubernatorial candidate aimed his ire at Rep. John Katko of the Syracuse area – the first Republican House member to back impeaching Trump.
"Katco you r a ... treacherous, brainless idiot and I will work on your ouster," Paladino wrote.
Paladino later confirmed that he sent the text, dismissing Katko as "a RINO," or "Republican in name only."
Katko's press secretary did not respond to a request for comment, but the congressman explained his vote for impeachment in a statement.
“To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy," Katko said. "For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action."
Rep. Brian Higgins – who, like Reed and Rep. Chris Jacobs, did not join in the floor debate – echoed Katko's thoughts. What's more, Higgins said Trump, by falsely saying he lost only because of election fraud and then encouraging protesters to flock to the Capitol, violated his oath of office.
"The president takes an oath to defend, to protect, to preserve the Constitution," Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, noted in an interview in his office. "And not only did he fail on that responsibility; he did the opposite. He attacked it. He unleashed a mob to attack it."
Meanwhile, Reed pushed to censure Trump, rather than to impeach him. While criticizing Trump's actions, Reed said Democrats were ignoring due process rights by impeaching Trump without investigating those actions and holding hearings.
In addition, "the division and anger that is being exacerbated by this snap impeachment cannot be underestimated," Reed said.
Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, agreed.
In a telephone interview the Orchard Park Republican offered his most detailed comments yet about votes he took after the Capitol riot that prompted seven Democratic state legislators to call for his resignation.
"I just am disturbed by the way this is being done," Jacobs said in an interview just off the House floor. "And I really do feel folks are going to regret this because of the precedent that is being set" of an impeachment without an investigation.
Local lawmakers often spoke in a weary tone, as if the riot that drove them into hiding last week and the subsequent impeachment debate left them drained.
Yet, for legislators in a country riven with division and struggling to contain a pandemic that's already claimed nearly 400,000 lives, they also spoke as though Trump's second impeachment marked a beginning as well as an ending.
"I think we have to be hopeful," Jacobs said.
Meanwhile, Reed said he's hopeful that the nation will pull itself out of the Covid-19 pandemic as more and more Americans get vaccinated, and that Biden will prove to be the unifying figure he's promised to be.
"I am very optimistic that not only will Covid-19 be a thing of the history books here shortly, but that we will have this turmoil behind us come Jan. 20," Reed said.
Already, the damage done inside the Capitol appeared to have been repaired. No graffiti or broken windows were visible in public areas of the first floor.
Higgins offered a similarly optimistic forecast for the months ahead. By summer, he said, Biden will have been in office long enough to "calm the nation." What's more, he hopes, Americans will have won independence from the virus that tied them down for more than a year.
That being the case, Higgins is looking forward not to a Capitol surrounded by troops, but a nation in celebration.
"I'm looking for a very joyous Fourth of July this year," Higgins said.