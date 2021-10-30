India B. Walton kept introducing herself to voters answering her knocks on doors up and down Masten Avenue.

"I'm India Walton – the Democratic nominee for mayor," she said while handing out campaign literature on a night earlier this month.

It turned out, however, few introductions were necessary.

"I know who you are," residents replied to the woman on their front stoops.

Since defeating incumbent Mayor Byron W. Brown in the June Democratic primary, Walton has gone from "India Who?" to universally recognized on the streets of Buffalo. She is on television, in mailers arriving along Masten and throughout the city, and is making her case at town meetings.

On this night, the candidate moved past introductions to pleas for votes. In this primarily Black neighborhood, Walton seemed connected to her potential constituents, as did Brown when elected the city's first Black mayor in 2005.

Many of those speaking with Walton identified with the woman who acknowledges reliance on Medicaid for health insurance. They said that much of the neighborhood is "poor" – a word often entering the conversation.

"I support her because we need change," Gloria Wilson said. "We need someone over here for poor people who can't help themselves. They need support.

"A lot of us are poor over here, but we try to keep up our properties."

As she greeted voters, Walton avoided discussing the intense politics dominating the campaign. This night is about listening.

"I'm always of the mind to protect poor people, protect Black people," she said on one front porch.

Just about everyone along Masten during Walton's tour said they will vote for her. Most, like Willie Foster, seek "change."

"I voted for her once, because I think she can make a big change," said Foster, clad in a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. "We've been going through this for years here, and nothing has changed."

As she walked past several new and attractive homes built in recent years, the candidate delved into housing issues. The need for affordable units dominates much of her agenda. She labels it a "human right."

During her first months in office, she promises a tenant bill of rights, a vacancy study to apply for rent stabilization funds, assisting small landlords in return for selective rent forgiveness (though her website does not address paying for the programs). Later, she proposes a comprehensive land-use policy that sets aside 50% of city-owned vacant parcels for the "public good," and funding for homeowners falling behind on property taxes because of unexpected hardships.

"This could provide one-time payments to assist homeowners in getting back on track to pay their taxes, which would save many from unnecessary and devastating foreclosure," her website says.

Back on Masten, Walton dwelled more on housing – declaring the neighborhood's new homes acceptable, except for their vinyl siding. A progressive on most issues, the candidate injected her environmental concerns even into a housing conversation.

"I'm not a fan of vinyl siding; it's a petroleum-based product and not good for the environment," she said.

Walton concentrated on Masten Avenue – namesake for the Council district that favored Brown in the June primary – for a reason. The mayor won his home district, but by a much smaller plurality than in years past. Those close to him acknowledge he must do better to win on Nov. 2.

That could prove a challenge along Masten Avenue, at least on this night of campaigning.

"I've known Byron for a very long time and he's done some good things," Sonia Wallace said. "But I'm disappointed he gets special attention from contractors. He's forgotten his roots here and neglected us for too long on the East Side."

Walton had planned to spend her entire evening along Masten, until her staff reported a power outage at the Commodore Perry homes on the edge of downtown. She and her team diverted to the public housing complex to find dozens of residents milling about the parking lot on a warm night with no lights or air conditioning. None were happy with Brown's Buffalo Municipal Housing Agency.

Indeed, a fleet of city vehicles from the Housing Authority, Police Department and Fire Department had already arrived, and National Grid crews were at work along South Park Avenue. Top housing officials had also been on the scene. None of that mollified miffed tenants.

Ethel Johnson said she has lived at Perry for 10 years.

"I've seen nothing change," she said. "And it's hard to find another apartment."

Several others registered their complaints with Walton, who directed her staff to purchase bottled water and sandwiches to distribute. She appeared to be as agitated as some tenants.

"There's a tremendous lack of communication," she said. "If I were mayor, I can't imagine that if power was out to a BMHA complex that I wouldn't have acted before sunset. Why are we still here when it's about to be night time?"

She would have called Erie County officials to seek some emergency response, she said.

"The pain is palpable," she added. "A lot of people are saying that at least I came. But I wish there was something I could do."

