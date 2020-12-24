Humble beginnings: Doctor born with a birth defect pays it forward

During the months before and after Canallatos was born, Perry and several colleagues who focused parts of their practices on complex facial, head and neck conditions thought it was time to start a comprehensive center at Children’s Hospital to better serve their youngest patients.

Canallatos became one of the first to benefit from the approach. More than 2,000 children have done so since.

The 14-member craniofacial team focuses on disorders that began before birth, or later from trauma. They also treat ear irregularities and speech impediments.

Team members also include Dr. Laurie Sadler, co-director, as well as a geneticist, an oral maxillofacial and craniofacial surgeon, an ear, nose and throat specialist, an ophthalmologist, a psychologist, and several speech therapists.

A humbling start

Canallatos grew up on Grand Island, the second-oldest of four siblings, and the only one born with cleft lip and palate.

Hers required 15 surgeries to repair because it was wide and complex.

From the start, doctors told her parents – architect Philip Silvestri and his wife, Dora, an accountant – that her deformity could be fixed, but would challenge their daughter through childhood.