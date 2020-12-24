Humble beginnings: Doctor born with a birth defect pays it forward

Forgive Dr. Canallatos for taking off her mask when talking with some of her patients and their families.
She does so, at a safe distance, to underline the truth for those jarred when a baby is born with cleft lip and palate.
The facial difference will pass in time, with proper care, determination and support.
Canallatos is the rare specialist who can make the point so clearly.
She was born with the condition 32 years ago, and now works for the team that mended her birth defect during childhood.
“Jessica is very open and honest about her journey and will share her story with patients who are walking this walk now,” said Janice Rockwood, patient care coordinator at the Laurence C. Wright Craniofacial Center of Western New York, at Oishei Children's Hospital. “She is always willing to show them how beautiful she looks with her cleft lip and palate repair. Seeing is believing.”
Rockwood, a registered nurse, helped launch the multidisciplinary center three decades ago at the former Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, while Canallatos was an infant. She also helped Canallatos and her family navigate related office visits and surgeries.
Dr. Robert J. Perry, the plastic surgeon who helped found and still directs the center, performed many of those procedures.
Canallatos started working there nine months ago to help patients with a variety of complex dental conditions, including the one she confronted.
“I feel very comfortable because she's already been there,” said Kim Barnhardt, of Dunkirk, whose daughter, Alice, was born eight months ago with bilateral cleft lip and palate.
A long road
A cleft lip and palate forms during the first weeks of fetal development, when the two halves of the upper lip and roof of the mouth fail to move toward one another and fuse. With Canallatos, the movement stalled on the right side of her mouth; for Alice, both sides lagged.
The condition leaves an open space between the mouth and nasal cavity, incomplete formation of the lower nose and the absence of top front teeth. It results from a genetic defect or, as was the case with Canallatos, environmental reasons.
She is the only one of triplets who survived past two months in her mother’s womb.
About one out of 1,600 babies in the U.S. is born with cleft lip and palate, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in 2,800 babies is born with cleft lip only, and one in 1,700 with a cleft palate alone.
During the months before and after Canallatos was born, Perry and several colleagues who focused parts of their practices on complex facial, head and neck conditions thought it was time to start a comprehensive center at Children’s Hospital to better serve their youngest patients.
Canallatos became one of the first to benefit from the approach. More than 2,000 children have done so since.
The 14-member craniofacial team focuses on disorders that began before birth, or later from trauma. They also treat ear irregularities and speech impediments.
Team members also include Dr. Laurie Sadler, co-director, as well as a geneticist, an oral maxillofacial and craniofacial surgeon, an ear, nose and throat specialist, an ophthalmologist, a psychologist, and several speech therapists.
A humbling start
Canallatos grew up on Grand Island, the second-oldest of four siblings, and the only one born with cleft lip and palate.
Hers required 15 surgeries to repair because it was wide and complex.
From the start, doctors told her parents – architect Philip Silvestri and his wife, Dora, an accountant – that her deformity could be fixed, but would challenge their daughter through childhood.
Canallatos endured her first surgery to narrow the gaps in her lip and palate at 3 months old. The next major revision came at age 5, when Perry completely closed her palate and improved the look of her nose, which for those with her condition tends to deviate to one side because of the lack of bone supporting it at the center.
“I had to go to school with bandages on my face,” she recalled.
It was the first time she sensed she was different. Shyness set in because of her looks, as well as a voice that took on pronounced nasal tones. Every so often, she got bullied.
“I was missing two front teeth,” Canallatos said, “and that was difficult because I never wanted to smile in pictures. Sixth through eighth grade was hardest because that's when changes start occurring physically. Kids at that age can be very bad. There was this one kid who would come up behind me shake my backpack from behind…
“I also didn't have any surgeries during that time. Every time I had a surgery, my confidence soared.”
Her parents enrolled her in Nardin Academy throughout the elementary and secondary grades. She was thankful for a private school experience with smaller class sizes.
Family members and friends provided love and support. In time, that gave her more confidence to withstand surgeries – and other hurdles.
“Mom and dad were always in clinic together with Jessica. Always,” Rockwood said. “And I think it's her upbringing that also led her to be such a beautiful person.”
The next major surgery came at age 10, when her oral surgeon removed bone from her hip to bolster her mouth and nose. It was partly successful.
Her self-talk changed for the better as she entered her teens.
Another revision came at 14, when her orthodontist attached false teeth to braces that straightened her back teeth. It wasn’t until Canallatos was a sophomore at SUNY Geneseo that her facial structure became complete with a procedure that, for the first time, included permanent implants of two front teeth.
“That changed my life the most,” she said. “That's how I decided to do dentistry, specifically prosthodontics.”
A career emerges
Canallatos decided on a medical career much earlier, at age 7. She became one of several patients to follow through, starting in high school, when she asked to shadow Perry and other Craniofacial Center team members.
“I finally was able to make friendships, and I wanted to just do everything and anything,” she said. “I still am like that.”
She joined the dance and dental clubs at Geneseo and reveled in her college years. It was there, with her permanent teeth, she fully appreciated that “even if you have something else wrong with your face, if you smile, people don't really look twice.”
Canallatos returned to the region and received a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. She then completed her advanced prosthodontics specialty training at West Virginia University. She taught while there and does the same at Erie County Medical Center, where she has worked for 2½ years a prosthodontist in the dental clinic and laboratory.
She also sees patients at the ECMC dental clinic at Buffalo General Medical Center, run by Dr. Maureen Sullivan, ECMC chief of dentistry, and Brighton Family Dental Group in the Town of Tonawanda.
Her professional background allows her to handle full mouth reconstruction, including dentures, bridges, dental implants and other related work on patients of any age.
A journey continues
Canallatos relishes her newest part-time position as the craniofacial prosthodontist at Oishei.
“The air gets lighter in the room when I tell families and patients about myself,” she said. “I let them know that this is going to be a long journey but that the final result will be worth it.”
She sees patients with cleft lip and palate in the days after they are born to fit them with a nasoalveolar molding (NAM) appliance. The plastic device includes a retainer that separates the upper mouth from the nose and starts to close the palatal defect. It will be ready to wear about two weeks after birth, allowing babies to eat better.
A baby will wear the NAM for four months to six months. Canallatos sees her patients every week to adjust it and, after a time, adds a new portion that will help push up a nub of cartilage in the gap between the upper lip. This will help shape the nose.
“This device was invented in the early 1990s, so I never got this,” Canallatos told Alice’s mother, Kim Barnhardt, early last month while examining the infant. “She looks amazing.”
Canallatos has treated 10 infants with cleft lip and palate since April.
Rockwell, the patient care coordinator, said about 20 children are born in the region each year with cleft lip, cleft palate or both. About half require a NAM. Canallatos also does prosthodontic work for older patients with the condition who need splints after they have a second major revision surgery during adolescence.
“I definitely want to be there for the patients as they go through different stages of treatment,” she said. “Even if I'm not directly doing their treatment, I want to make sure they're on the right path.”
It is reasonable to believe that a former patient somewhere else works on a craniofacial team to help those with cleft lip and palate, Perry said, “but I’ve never heard about this happening before.”
“I have had multiple patients – not just cleft patients but other kids that I've worked on who needed multiple procedures – and they decided to go into medicine because they were so immersed in it for their whole lives,” the plastic surgeon said. “They’ve grown up to become nurses and doctors, but I've never had one join me until now. It adds a whole other dimension. It's really, really special.”
On balance, Canallatos feels fortune smiled upon her. She believes the same will hold true for Alice and others born like her.
Kim Barnhardt, a lead day-care teacher at Lakeshore Family Center in Irving, learned Alice had cleft lip and palate after it was discovered on a sonogram. Because it impacted both sides of her mouth, it is complex, too.
“I didn't know if I’d ever be a mom and that's my one thing I've always wanted,” said Barnhardt, who tried fertility treatments for three years before she got pregnant.
She armed herself for the latest family journey by reading reputable websites, as well as blogs from other parents farther along the same medical road. Alice became the star of her Facebook page and the focal point of several family members, who regularly wore T-shirts touting the first revision surgery the little girl had on Nov. 18 to connect her upper lip to the nub beneath her nose.
Alice, who this week turned 8 months old, will likely at 18 months have the surgery Canallatos had at age 5 – another advancement in cleft lip and palate care.
Judy Sprague, mother to Barnhardt, said her youngest of four grandchildren sports a go-with-the-flow attitude and rarely cries.
“When she gets in the car seat, Alice knows it’s naptime,” Sprague said. She likes to touch her grandmother’s curly hair and her father’s beard.
She was baptized in the fall at St. John's United Church of Christ.
“God gave us this baby because he knew we can handle it,” Barnhardt said of herself and her husband, Steve, who works in the Bailey Manufacturing auto parts plant.
They know challenges will continue to be part of the mix.
It was harder to breast feed Alice, requiring her parents to switch to a special formula that is expensive. Alice also misses her NAM, which became a sort of super-pacifier. She gets fussier since the surgery, especially during feedings, her mother said.
Her parents also have had to juggle work and regular appointments with staff at the Craniofacial Center, as well as a chiropractor and specialist helping with an unrelated gastrointestinal challenge. They’re thankful they have good health insurance.
Perry told Canallatos after she started her newest job that she was welcome to sit in on one of his revision surgeries. She took him up on the offer to watch Alice’s procedure.
“She participated in setting up the surgery and now she's seen what the surgery does,” the doctor said. “She was just thrilled to be a part of that, because it closed the loop for her.”
The career Canallatos chose also came with other rewards.
She married Dr. Paul Canallatos in March 2015. The two met in dental school and work together at ECMC.
Sadly, their wedding came two years after the loss of her mother, who died from kidney cancer at age 56.
Life since also has included the birth of two children, Zoe Dora, 2, and Rocco Paul Canallatos, born at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday at The Coit House with Fika Midwifery. He came two weeks late and weighed 10 pounds. Neither of her children have a cleft lip and palate.
Regardless, her journey prepared her for a personal and professional life she knows will come with joy and tribulation – and an attitude that will always bend toward persistence and gratitude, even during a pandemic.
“I love challenges because that's what I've dealt with my whole life,” she said. “If I don't have a challenge, I'm kind of bored. There also has to be that feeling like something good is going to come out of this.”
