How many microplastics are you ingesting? A new company can help you find out

Plastic decomposition is so long-lasting, its pollution so widespread, that humans ingest an estimated 5 grams of related particles every week – the equivalent of eating a credit card.
Only 9% of the 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic produced since 1950 has been recycled. A slightly larger percentage was incinerated, while 6.3 billion metric tons became waste, slowly decomposing into tinier and tinier pieces in a process that can last several centuries.
These research findings – the first from the University of Newcastle in Australia, the second from the University of Georgia – were reported within the last five years. They suggest microplastics could emerge as yet another health concern during the next decade.
“This is still fairly new science, and we're still doing the risk-assessment part, but certainly some exposure is definitely here based on these estimates,” said Greg Madejski, founder and CEO of a new company that has started testing for trace plastics in Western New York water supplies.
Madejski, his brother, Giovanni, and two University at Rochester engineering professors launched Parverio late last year. The quartet believe the company could one day become a leader in microplastic testing and filtration.
Microplastics range in size from 5 millimeters – roughly the width of a grain of basmati rice – to 5 microns, 1,000 times smaller. They are the byproduct of plastics used to make thousands of products around the world.
They even exist in the adhesives used to make paper cups and other far-more biodegradable products.
Greg Madejski estimated that 80% of microplastic debris likely passes through the digestive tract. He said several studies showed that some under 100 microns remained in small animals, while a human study showed they crossed the placental barrier.
“The thought is right now that potentially these particles might be loaded up with something harmful,” including polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other pollutants, he said. Fresh scientific studies continue to test that risk exposure.
Heat, moving water, ultraviolet light and grinding weather all can wear down plastics. Drinking water and seafood are most likely to contain the smallest traces, said Greg Madejski, 32, who with his brother grew up in the Orleans County hamlet of Eagle Bay and lives in Rochester, where he got his microelectronic and biomedical engineering degrees.
He became intrigued with microplastics while under the tutelage of James McGrath, professor of biomedical engineering at University of Rochester and founder of the Nanomembrane Research Group, a collaboration of students, engineers, scientists, faculty members and entrepreneurs at the university, along with a local nanomembrane manufacturer, SiMPore Inc., and the Rochester Institute of Technology.
McGrath and Wayne H. Knox, professor of optics, physics, vision science and materials science at UR, work in the engineering building where the elder Madejski brother continues to be a visiting researcher.
Giovanni Madejski, 28, who holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial systems engineering from the University at Buffalo, is webmaster of the company website, parverio.com, and recently launched a Kickstarter campaign that offers water testing and microplastics education for those who help fund the fledgling company.
Those who give $25 to the campaign by noon Jan. 30 get an aluminum water bottle; those who lay out $49 get a WNY Microplastic Atlas; and those who provide $99 receive a microplastics water sample test. The company has so far raised 30% of its $40,000 goal.
“We have a product and a process that we think is very important and will be very useful to a wide variety of people, but it's a fairly new topic that most people don't really know about,” Giovanni Madejski said.
The idea for the company bubbled out of his brother's post-doctoral work, capped by a study that showed up to 9% of particles found in the Rochester water system, from its source in Hemlock Lake to its waterlines and taps, were tiny microbeads and microfibers. Findings were published last month in the journal Sustainability.
“The concentration that you're exposed to can vary wildly depending on where you are, so that means you need a test at the point of use to better estimate your own exposure,” Greg Madejski said.
The brothers lease space in a SiMPore lab as they seek customers who want to learn how many microplastics can be found in their home, business or municipal water systems. They plan to build on that work by creating the Microplastic Atlas of Drinking Water, first in Western New York and, as the company grows, other regions.
Parverio owners also hope their website will become an information hub for those who want to learn more about microplastics and how to limit their proliferation and ingestion.
They and their partners also plan to seek grants from the Small Business Administration Innovation Research Program, National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.
Both brothers were Boy Scouts, and their desire to enjoy the planet while leaving no trace long ago began to instruct their environmental values.
The company they help run will promote the three R's – reduce, reuse and recycle – as it focuses on helping others to assure that their water is the cleanest possible.
“I don't think we're going to ever completely get rid of plastics, though that may be some people's goal,” Greg Madejski said. “It's not mine. My goal is to better use plastics in places where they're totally necessary and keep them from impacting our lives negatively in any other way. I think there's a lot of material science that could be done to better optimize plastics for … a life-cycle rather than single use.
“The more we can keep plastic out of the environment and out of our food and drink, the better it will be for us.”
