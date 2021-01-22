How many microplastics are you ingesting? A new company can help you find out

“We have a product and a process that we think is very important and will be very useful to a wide variety of people, but it's a fairly new topic that most people don't really know about,” Giovanni Madejski said.

The idea for the company bubbled out of his brother's post-doctoral work, capped by a study that showed up to 9% of particles found in the Rochester water system, from its source in Hemlock Lake to its waterlines and taps, were tiny microbeads and microfibers. Findings were published last month in the journal Sustainability.

“The concentration that you're exposed to can vary wildly depending on where you are, so that means you need a test at the point of use to better estimate your own exposure,” Greg Madejski said.

The brothers lease space in a SiMPore lab as they seek customers who want to learn how many microplastics can be found in their home, business or municipal water systems. They plan to build on that work by creating the Microplastic Atlas of Drinking Water, first in Western New York and, as the company grows, other regions.

Parverio owners also hope their website will become an information hub for those who want to learn more about microplastics and how to limit their proliferation and ingestion.

+3 Residents voice concern over poor quality of Great Lakes There was not a plastic water bottle in sight, when more than 100 people attended a public meeting on Great Lakes Water Quality on Tuesday night. And that, intentional or not, was suitable for the gathering. That’s because 80 percent of the debris in the Great Lakes is caused by micro-plastics like water bottles and lids, microbeads and fibers