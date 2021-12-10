How can churches stay open for Christmas services? Reservations, temp checks and no packed pews

Here come the holidays. Advent has started. Christmas follows.

And no matter how big or small your church, in Western New York some people of faith might wonder: Another Christmas with Covid-19? Didn't we do that last year?

Covid-19 is making news in a bad way, again. Positive cases in Western New York have grown to more than 10% for the last several weeks. The Western New York region is consistently among the state's highest positivity rates.

And a new Covid-19 variant known as Omicron is on the worry list of many people now, too.

So overall, things might be a bit Covid-19-focused when you attend a worship service this holiday season in Western New York.

Houses of worship are not exempt from Erie County's mask mandate. At one of Buffalo's largest Baptist churches, worshippers need to register to attend, and they could get a temperature check.

Last year for Christmas, services that were to be held in person were suspended in the Episcopal diocese, a spokesman said. There were videoconference services instead. This year, they are open again.