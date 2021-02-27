Hope House, Buffalo homeless shelter for women and children, is closing

From the outside, the green, windowless, one-story cinderblock building does not look like much, but for the last seven years it has provided hundreds of homeless women and children with shelter.
That will soon end.
Hope House, at 586 Genesee St., is scheduled to close March 31 because the structure – which provides temporary, dormitory-style housing – is not compatible with state codes for size and privacy requirements.
Officials at the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center, which operates the shelter in the rented building, on Saturday described their decision to close as “unfortunate,” explaining that the hope was always to move it to a more suitable location.
“It’s a sad day. We are not in the business of closing homeless shelters,” said Marcia Pacciotti, president of the Matt Urban Center board of directors. “We're committed to keeping it open during the winter.”
An estimated 250 to 300 women and children each year were taken in at the shelter. They often transitioned to more permanent housing usually after 30 days, said Ben Hilligas, executive director of the Matt Urban Center, which operates several other housing programs.
Support Local Journalism
“So many people are living on the edge. It could be the loss of a paycheck, unexpected illness or other circumstances,” Hilligas said of those who found themselves in need of shelter at Hope House. “Our staff was really committed and we made this work as long as we possibly could.”
Hope House employs 11 full- and part-time workers. Efforts to place those employees in other open positions throughout the organization will be made, Hilligas said.
Pacciotti said board members and the shelter’s staff worked for more than a year to find an alternate location that would meet new code standards, but it was eventually determined “a workable plan was financially unattainable.”
Hilligas said the organization is supportive of the codes, which require additional square footage and individual rooms for mothers and their children. The Genesee Street building, near Jefferson Avenue, accommodates up to 50 people, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of residents was reduced by approximately half.
“The shelter did not provide the opportunity for privacy, especially for children. There were partitions but they were not permanent,” he said.
As Hope House prepares to close, Pacciotti said the center is working with the Erie County Department of Social Services to relocate residents. In addition, the organization is working with the county and City of Buffalo “to come up with solutions for our homeless population,” she said.
Hilligas pointed out that the Matt Urban Center, headquartered on Broadway, remains committed to a number of other programs it runs to assist homeless individuals and families. They include Homeless Outreach, Housing First, Rapid Re-Housing and Permanent Supportive Housing, which provide resources and case management and work with private landlords.