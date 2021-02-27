Hope House, Buffalo homeless shelter for women and children, is closing

From the outside, the green, windowless, one-story cinderblock building does not look like much, but for the last seven years it has provided hundreds of homeless women and children with shelter.

That will soon end.

Hope House, at 586 Genesee St., is scheduled to close March 31 because the structure – which provides temporary, dormitory-style housing – is not compatible with state codes for size and privacy requirements.

Officials at the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center, which operates the shelter in the rented building, on Saturday described their decision to close as “unfortunate,” explaining that the hope was always to move it to a more suitable location.

“It’s a sad day. We are not in the business of closing homeless shelters,” said Marcia Pacciotti, president of the Matt Urban Center board of directors. “We're committed to keeping it open during the winter.”

An estimated 250 to 300 women and children each year were taken in at the shelter. They often transitioned to more permanent housing usually after 30 days, said Ben Hilligas, executive director of the Matt Urban Center, which operates several other housing programs.

