Hochul strikes optimistic tone as she tackles long list of problems

With $21.3 million on hand and de Blasio out, Kathy Hochul dominates early in governor's race Hochul continues to methodically build momentum following relentless fundraising efforts and potential rivals opt out of challenging her for the party nod.

She pointed to efforts for new transparency in Albany with proposals for a new ethics panel, liberalized Freedom of Information Law procedures and ending the sexual harassment culture that last year helped bring down her predecessor – Andrew M. Cuomo.

"I wanted my budget to be framed in a way that spoke to people first," she said, adding she hoped it would address peoples' "deepest needs, fears; their anxieties."

During Monday's conversation, the governor often returned to her Western New York roots as the impetus for some of her proposals. The idea for a new $3 billion environmental bond issue, she said, stemmed in part from growing up near Lackawanna and the "orange skies" stemming from the days of steelmaking. Putting money away for a "rainy day" in case of a new pandemic or major economic upheaval, she explained, results from budgeting experience on the Hamburg Town Board.

Hochul said she has resisted and will continue to avoid any move to close businesses or restaurants, despite the Covid-19 surges caused by new variants, because of the harm posed to the economy, children and school and their families.

"We all feel right now the public is very anxious," she said. "Right now, I feel that there's a lot of pain around the state. Some of it comes from the thought that our wages and salaries are going up a little bit, but it's being sucked away by inflation, or how long is this pandemic going to last?" she said. "Yes, there is talk of masks coming off," she added, "but that's a daily reminder that to everybody that things are just not normal."

