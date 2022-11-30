Hochul names E. Jeannette Ogden to Appellate Division

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the appointment of Justice E. Jeannette Ogden to the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Fourth Department.

Citing Ogden's 28 years as a "fair and impartial jurist," the governor said she was "honored" to name the Buffalo native to the mid-level appeals court based in Rochester.

A Supreme Court justice since 2015, Ogden is a 1977 graduate of SUNY Buffalo State College, where she majored in criminal justice. She earned her law degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School in 1983, and later worked in private practice and as an attorney for the Cigna Insurance Co. She was also an assistant district attorney and assistant county attorney for Erie County.

Ogden was appointed to Buffalo City Court by Mayor Anthony M. Masiello in 1995, served as acting judge for the county and family courts of Erie County, and was elected to State Supreme Court in 2015. She is also an adjunct instructor at the UB Law School and at Daemen University. She is a member of the National Association of Women Judges, New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, Erie Community College Criminal Justice Advisory Council, Eighth Judicial District Gender and Racial Fairness Committee, NAACP, Women Lawyers of Western New York, and is a regular speaker before civic and community organizations, public schools and churches.

Hochul's office included accolades from Mayor Byron W. Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on the appointment.

Ogden's appointment follows an Appellate Division review of dozens of applications, Hochul's office said, adding that only those deemed "highly qualified" were recommended for her consideration.

To be found "highly qualified," candidates must display integrity, independence, leadership, intellect, legal ability, judgment, temperament and experience. Under the New York State Constitution and judiciary law, the governor is authorized to appoint elected Supreme Court justices to each Appellate Division, which do not require Senate confirmation.