Higgins presses Biden on full reopening of U.S.-Canadian border by July
Higgins presses Biden on full reopening of U.S.-Canadian border by July

Rep. Brian Higgins. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

WASHINGTON  Rep. Brian Higgins is continuing to push for a reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border even though a summit between the two country's leaders this week produced no pathway toward doing so.

"I challenge the administration to work with me to reach a goal for a partial re-opening of the Northern Border by Memorial Day of this year with a full re-opening by July 4 of this year," Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said in a post-summit letter to President Biden. "There are steps that the U.S. government can and should take on its own, immediately, to address some of the hardships caused by the closure of the Northern Border, including instituting a reunification program for families and loved ones at least as generous as the reunification program which Canada has already implemented."

Earlier this week, the Washington state House delegation sent Biden a similar letter, urging his administration to work with Canada to develop a plan to ease border restrictions now and reopen the border as soon as possible.

The border has been closed to nonessential traffic since March 21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

