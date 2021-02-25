Higgins presses Biden on full reopening of U.S.-Canadian border by July

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins is continuing to push for a reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border even though a summit between the two country's leaders this week produced no pathway toward doing so.

"I challenge the administration to work with me to reach a goal for a partial re-opening of the Northern Border by Memorial Day of this year with a full re-opening by July 4 of this year," Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said in a post-summit letter to President Biden. "There are steps that the U.S. government can and should take on its own, immediately, to address some of the hardships caused by the closure of the Northern Border, including instituting a reunification program for families and loved ones at least as generous as the reunification program which Canada has already implemented."