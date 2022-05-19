Higgins, Jacobs split on new domestic terrorism bill

About 30 House Democrats gathered behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Thursday to praise Wednesday's late passage of a new anti-domestic terrorism bill stemming from Saturday's racially based shooting at a Buffalo Tops supermarket that killed 10 Black people.

The bill passed the House 222-203 along mostly partisan lines, and spurred Pelosi to convene Higgins and representatives of racial minority caucuses to voice support for the bill – though it faces an uncertain future in the Senate. It aims to bolster resources for the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to combat terrorism stemming from white supremacy – as in the Buffalo incident.

The speaker and others denounced the "white replacement theory" movement that claims minorities aim to overtake white voters in U.S. politics, that she said lies at the heart of recent domestic incidents. Under the bill, agencies would be required to produce a joint report every six months that assesses and quantifies domestic terrorism threats nationally, including threats posed by white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups, according to the Associated Press.

"Why isn't everyone in this Congress saying 'I reject replacement theory?' " Pelosi said at an afternoon news conference. "The motive of this is something that must be rejected."

The speaker also made a plea for stronger gun control laws.

"We have voted over and over again for background checks," Pelosi said. "We will not rest until the job is done and we want the victims to know that."

Higgins, who has joined other officials at the forefront of response to the crime over the past several days, joined with representatives of the Black, Latino and Asian-Pacific American caucuses to praise passage of the bill. He called the event a "vile, racist act of terrorism inflicted on the good and decent people of Buffalo."

"We mourn the victims of this senseless tragedy and honor the good lives they lived," he said. "I ask all of us as members of Congress to do better to fight hate in this world and this country."

But even though the Buffalo murders on Saturday lie at the heart of the new bill, Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park said he had no problem joining most of his Republican colleagues in opposition. He called the attack "horrifying," adding "there is no place for such hatred in our country." But he also said the tragedy should not pave the way toward a "flawed policy."

"Instead of approving additional resources for these existing offices to further aid in threat prevention, this legislation would divert resources to three new duplicative offices in DHS, DOJ, and FBI that have an initial focus on examining threats of domestic terrorism that occurred in the past, as opposed to focusing on current and future threats," he said. "Not only does this legislation spread critical resources thin, but it hampers the work DOJ, FBI, and DHS are already doing to address acts of terrorism. Furthermore, these new offices would be given broad jurisdiction that in the wrong hands could be used to investigate political enemies and infringe on the civil liberties and constitutional rights of Americans."

