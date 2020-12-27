 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health insurer makes donation to Every Bottom Covered diaper bank
0 comments

Health insurer makes donation to Every Bottom Covered diaper bank

Support this work for $1 a month
Diaper-Drive-2017-photo

The Care Connection in Amherst is among organizations that support Every Bottom Covered. 

 Photo provided by the Care Connection

Univera Healthcare is providing $10,000 in financial support to Every Bottom Covered, a diaper bank in Buffalo.

A diaper bank is like a food bank that distributes diapers.

Every Bottom Covered also will partner with organizations who have like-minded missions to help low-income families.

“More than ever, there are people who need basic necessities for their families, like diapers,” said Art Wingerter, Univera Healthcare president. “We are committed to helping families in our community keep their children healthy.”

Most child-care centers, even free and subsidized facilities, require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers. This means many parents cannot go to work or school if they cannot leave their babies at child care.

“Receiving this grant helps Every Bottom Covered ensure that no child’s bottom will be left uncovered by helping us to purchase more diapers and wipes and begin to expand into communities that may not always be able to get to the Delavan Grider Community Center,” said Raziya Hill, Every Bottom Covered executive director and founder.

The organization is in the Delavan Grider Community Center. Learn more at everybottomcovered.org.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Diaper Drive set Saturday for caregivers in need
Entertainment

Diaper Drive set Saturday for caregivers in need

  • Updated

The Care Connection Lactation and Wellness Center will host its third annual Diaper Drive to help families who can use a lift when it comes to their young kids. One in three caregivers experience diaper needs for their children, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, and because they are considered a hygiene item, diapers aren’t covered through government

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 27

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News