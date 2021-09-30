Hamburg Police: Bodies of elderly couple found in apparent murder-suicide

Hamburg police on Thursday discovered the bodies of an elderly couple following an apparent murder-suicide at Brookview Apartments, 4701 Southwestern Blvd., according to a posting on the Hamburg Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said a dispatcher received a call at 10:06 a.m. from a man who said there was going to be a murder-suicide at the apartments and then hung up. When the dispatcher called the number back at 10:07 a.m., the caller answered and said he had just shot his wife and would be shooting himself.

Police said the first officer arrived on the scene at 10:08 a.m. Officers who entered the apartment discovered the two deceased occupants who were identified as Jean Fyock, 83, and Harry Fyock, 84.

A preliminary investigation suggests that health-related issues appear to be a contributing motive, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

