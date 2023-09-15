A Hamburg man admitted using an illegal gun to fatally shoot another man at a North Buffalo business in February.

Salvatore S. Rizzo, 36, pleaded guilty on Friday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Slavisa “Slav” Stojanovic.

Stojanovic, 40, was shot on the morning of Feb. 8 inside a Botsford Place business and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with head and neck injuries. He died eight days later in the hospital.

Rizzo was arrested the same day as the shooting at his home in Hamburg, where police said they found a loaded illegal gun inside Rizzo’s vehicle.

Rizzo faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 30.