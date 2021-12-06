Gusty winds to greet Buffalo Bills fans heading to Highmark Stadium

As Buffalo Bills fans head to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for tonight's Monday Night Football game, they will be buffeted by high winds on the roads.

Those riding to the 8:15 p.m. game in SUVs and other higher profile vehicles will likely feel the impact, according to Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Greater Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"The main story is going to be the winds going into tonight," Pandolfo said.

"As far as driving conditions go, the main concern is going to be for particularly high profile vehicles, which may have a hard time with those stronger winds, especially on the I-90," he added.

It has been gusty for much of the afternoon Monday, with sustained winds between 25 to 30 mph in the Buffalo metro area.

"Winds are going to stay steady as we go through the day today and into tonight," Pandolfo said. "Wind gusts are going to pick up a little as we go into the evening, anywhere from 45 to 50 mph around 6 to 7 p.m."

Peak gusts could reach as high as 55 mph, he added.