Gubernatorial candidate Thomas Suozzi questions possible Hochul conflict in Bills stadium deal

Delaware North said shortly before Kathy Hochul succeeded Cuomo that her husband played no role in company matters involving state oversight. The company said it would be "implementing additional restrictions on Mr. Hochul’s interaction with the company’s business activities in New York state in order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest that could be claimed to exist by virtue of the governor’s private interests deriving from Mr. Hochul’s employment by Delaware North."

"Mr. Hochul will be precluded from involvement in matters relating to business conducted by Delaware North in New York state in which a New York state government official, department or agency is, or potentially could be, engaged," the company said.

As she was preparing to take office, the then-lieutenant governor said she and her husband long ago learned how to handle the intersection of their careers.

"People should realize that Bill has been a public servant for 30 years, (including) eight years as Barack Obama's United States attorney," she said then. "And throughout our 37 years of married life, we've both had careers, and we have developed a very strong internal ethics among ourselves about not being involved or discussing each other's professional world, professional work."