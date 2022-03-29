Gubernatorial candidate Thomas Suozzi questions possible Hochul conflict in Bills stadium deal

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Thomas R. Suozzi is questioning the propriety of Gov. Kathy Hochul's role in ultimately approving a state contribution of $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in which her husband's company holds exclusive concession rights.
The state has not released a document outlining the terms of the agreement that could specify the sources of public funding for the $1.4 billion project to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium. But Hochul's office did say that her administration will discuss options with the State Legislature.
Suozzi, the Nassau County congressman challenging Hochul in the June Democratic primary, raised one of the few negatives on the new stadium deal the governor announced Monday by again questioning why New York will provide significant assistance to a business owned by a billionaire. But he also resurrected concerns haunting Hochul ever since she took office last August over possible conflicts of interest involving Delaware North Cos., the Buffalo-based firm holding concession rights at the current Bills facility and where her husband – William J. Hochul – serves as general counsel.
"It’s the biggest giveaway in NFL history (for 8 home games per year) and Hochul’s husband just happens to represent Delaware North which has the concessions contract in the current stadium," Suozzi said in a Tuesday statement. "We can build a stadium, but let’s have the billionaire pay, not the fans and taxpayers!”
The Suozzi campaign did not suggest any other action beyond pointing out a "too close for comfort" situation.
Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays late Tuesday dismissed Suozzi's claims.
“Governor Hochul is committed to the strictest ethical standards and restoring trust in government," she said. "Delaware North is not a party to the negotiations and any future decisions about vendors at the new stadium would be made by the Bills alone.”
As she was succeeding former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last August, the new governor promised no conflict with Delaware North, which also provides concession service at state facilities like parks. She attested then that she would recuse herself from any actions relating to Delaware North. The letter, signed the day before she took office on Aug. 24, states she will take no actions, directly or "through a government affairs representative" that could benefit her husband's company.
The letter assigns the responsibility of dealing with Delaware North to her secretary, Karen Persichelli Keogh.
In turn, William Hochul also signed a letter promising his own avoidance of conflict with his wife's administration. He said he would recuse himself from any supervisory role over Delaware North government affairs or corporate compliance staff, would not involve himself in any of the firm’s dealings in or with New York State, and would receive no incentive payments for the company’s performance in New York. He also promised Delaware North would not make campaign contributions to the governor.
Delaware North said shortly before Kathy Hochul succeeded Cuomo that her husband played no role in company matters involving state oversight. The company said it would be "implementing additional restrictions on Mr. Hochul’s interaction with the company’s business activities in New York state in order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest that could be claimed to exist by virtue of the governor’s private interests deriving from Mr. Hochul’s employment by Delaware North."
"Mr. Hochul will be precluded from involvement in matters relating to business conducted by Delaware North in New York state in which a New York state government official, department or agency is, or potentially could be, engaged," the company said.
As she was preparing to take office, the then-lieutenant governor said she and her husband long ago learned how to handle the intersection of their careers.
"People should realize that Bill has been a public servant for 30 years, (including) eight years as Barack Obama's United States attorney," she said then. "And throughout our 37 years of married life, we've both had careers, and we have developed a very strong internal ethics among ourselves about not being involved or discussing each other's professional world, professional work."
As lieutenant governor, Hochul had less involvement in state policy and budget matters, said John Kaehny, executive director of the watchdog organization Reinvent Albany. The governor's job is different, he said in August, because Delaware North has so many interests before the state.