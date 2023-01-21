Gov. Kathy Hochul describes her call with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and they're making plans

Damar Hamlin and Gov. Kathy Hochul appear to be making plans.

The governor, a Western New York native and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, spoke by phone Thursday morning with the 24-year-old safety, whose injury on national television – and the inspirational recovery that has ensued – have made him famous.

Or, as Hochul told Hamlin, “You are a household name.”

Hochul, who is in Buffalo this weekend and plans to attend Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, told The News that she asked Hamlin to consider joining her in the future to visit youth in communities around the state and talk about his story of “coming back, resilience, a fighting spirit.”

Hamlin, who is in his second year with the Bills, went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 "Monday Night Football" game in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was surrounded by medical crews from both teams and given life-saving CPR on field by Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington. Hamlin was then rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he woke up two days later and asked, “Did we win?” (The game was suspended, and later canceled.)

He was soon FaceTiming with teammates, using his hands to form the shape of a heart, and posting on social media to thank the public, who have donated nearly $9 million to his toy drive fund, which had the goal of raising just $2,500. A week after his injury, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where a series of tests and evaluations over a couple of days confirmed his recovery remained on an upward trajectory.

“We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, a pulmonary and critical care specialist, said in a statement.

Hamlin has visited with teammates at the Bills’ training facility, but has kept a low public profile. After his conversation with the governor, Hochul tweeted, “This morning I spoke with @HamlinIsland and let him know that the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery. His story is truly an inspiration. #LoveForDamar”

Hamlin retweeted Hochul’s post with a note: “Nice meeting you … Excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help & affect so many!”

After an event Saturday at SUNY Buffalo State University honoring Western New Yorkers who performed acts of kindness and heroism during the December blizzard, Hochul elaborated on those “collaborations.”

“We talked about the power of prayer, and how he does believe that God has put him in this time, in this moment, to do something in his name,” Hochul told the News. “And I said, ‘Well, I agree with that.' ”

Hochul also said she told Hamlin that she watched last weekend’s playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in a lower Manhattan sports bar, and “everybody was putting up three fingers in your honor.” (Hamlin wears jersey No. 3.)

“Everybody knows your story,” Hochul recalled telling Hamlin. “It’s a powerful one.”

Then Hochul pitched Hamlin on an idea: Would he consider joining her to visit youth in communities around New York from Harlem to Brooklyn to the Bronx and “all throughout the state.”

“We’d go places together to tell your story, because people know you,” Hochul said, “but also to give lessons to young people who might be considering a different path. You can tell them what sports did for you, or what music might do, or academics.”

Hochul says Hamlin agreed, a sentiment that his tweet referring to “collaborations” seems to reinforce. Hochul did not offer a timeline for when the visits might occur as Hamlin continues his recovery.

“That’s why I think we harness his story and his life experience that is known throughout the world,” Hochul said, “and use that as a force of good. He wants to do that.”