GOP Congressional primary contestants challenge new state gun law

It was no coincidence that opponents of a new state gun control law announced two new lawsuits Thursday challenging its constitutionality.

It was also no coincidence that the two Republican contenders for the 23rd Congressional District – Carl P. Paladino and Nicholas A. Langworthy – just happened to unveil their separate efforts at the same time. Both are competing in a heavily Republican district where gun rights are held sacrosanct, and both now figure to elevate Second Amendment issues to the top of their campaigns.

Langworthy gains backing of key House conservative group in battle with Paladino In a sign of increasing national focus on the 23rd Congressional District, a top conservative figure in the House of Representatives on Tuesday announced key support for Nicholas A. Langworthy in his Republican primary contest against Carl P. Paladino.

Paladino kicked off the dueling gun law challenges during a news conference at Ellicott Square, in the same spot where he announced his 2010 Republican candidacy for governor. After committing $1.5 million of his own money to the congressional run, Paladino said Thursday he has hired Buffalo attorney Paul J. Cambria Jr. to lead the effort. He expects Cambria to file the suit in federal court on Monday.

Paladino lambasted Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democratic Senators Timothy M. Kennedy and Sean M. Ryan of Buffalo and members of the Assembly responsible for new legislation that followed a U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring unconstitutional a century-old New York law restricting the right to carry a concealed weapon. Hochul and Democrats throughout the state howled in protest after the high court ruling, and last week passed a new law during a special session of the Legislature.

The new law imposes more restrictions against concealed carry in places such as parks, playgrounds, churches, public transit, and sports and entertainment venues. That, Paladino said, defeats the purpose of the Supreme Court ruling.

Paladino commits initial $1.5 million to congressional campaign In a sign that an intense and well-financed Republican primary for the 23rd District is about to begin, congressional hopeful Carl P. Paladino has committed $1.5 million of his own money to jump-start the campaign.

"They put on paper a law that is probably twice or three times as onerous to the Second Amendment as the first one," he said. "This is what people like Kathy Hochul do – they overreact without any public input."

Paladino has championed gun rights throughout his political career, but he is expected to emphasize them even more in coming weeks as he and Langworthy battle for the conservative voters likely to turn out for the Aug. 23 GOP primary. He noted Thursday that New York State has the right to pass "reasonable restrictions" for concealed guns, but objects to new requirements such as disclosing social media accounts in applying for the right to carry.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I feel an obligation to the people of the State of New York for their protection," he said regarding his new court challenge.

Langworthy, meanwhile, announced Thursday that he, too, will file litigation challenging the new law in his capacity as state Republican chairman. In conjunction with state Conservative Chairman Gerard Kassar, Langworthy said they will build a coalition to support the legal fight.

He noted the party's recent success in challenging Democratic gerrymandering and efforts to allow foreign citizens to vote in New York City elections, and said he looks now for a similar outcome.

Paladino-Langworthy showdown takes shape as Cenedella drops out Manhattan businessman Marc Cenedella on Friday dropped out of the race for Congress in New York's 23rd district, meaning Republicans in southern and eastern Erie County and the Southern Tier will likely choose between Buffalo businessman Carl P. Paladino and State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy in an Aug. 23 primary.

“The moment Democrats passed this outrageous bill, I vowed to fight them in court,” Langworthy said in a statement. “We have been working the phones and talking to legal experts to build a coalition and bring a winning case that will stop this law in its tracks."

Langworthy and Kassar said the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association will back their challenge.

“The Supreme Court ruled decisively on this issue and Democrats once again showed complete disregard for New Yorkers’ rights and the rule of law," said the group's chairman, Tom King. “We have also been pulling together legal resources and we are 100% behind their efforts to challenge this law in court.”

But Paladino raised questions about the Langworthy suit, labeling it a "conflict" if his primary opponent "uses state party resources to advance his campaign."

But the state party today rejected Paladino's assertion.

"The lawsuit is being filed by the New York Republican Party, the New York State Conservative Party and other stakeholders as part of a winning coalition, just as we have done with previous successful lawsuits against Democrats' illegal overreaches," GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud said. "It is entirely appropriate, and that suggestion is absurd."