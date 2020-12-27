Gerald V. Fleischer, lost to Covid-19, sought to find good in everyone

“He’d say you shouldn’t do something, then we’d go do it anyway. When we came home, he wouldn’t reprimand us. He wouldn’t be angry or judgmental. He’d still be there to support us,” Mis said.

He worked for decades at Dunlop as a tire loader, before retiring some 25 years ago.

“He was mowing grass and shoveling snow up until a couple years ago,” Mis said.

Fleischer entered Schofield Residence for rehabilitative care last January, but the daughter said his health declined and he became a long-term resident.

Despite a positive outlook, Fleischer suffered from the isolation brought on by the state’s nursing home visitation ban that began in March , his daughter said.

Yet, he persevered.

“My mom and dad had their 65th wedding anniversary on May 21 and they couldn’t be together. They had to celebrate it in spirit,” Mis said.

When Fleischer turned 90 last month, the family had to settle for a FaceTime visit.

“The staff was wonderful. We sent a sheet cake and birthday decorations and the staff decorated his door,” Mis said.