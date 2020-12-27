 Skip to main content
Gerald V. Fleischer, lost to Covid-19, sought to find good in everyone
Gerald V. Fleischer, lost to Covid-19, sought to find good in everyone

Gerald V. Fleischer

Gerald V. Fleischer died of Covid-19 on Dec. 17 at the Schofield Residence.

 Lou Michel

Nov. 29, 1930 – Dec. 17, 2020

This is part of a series of stories on Western New Yorkers who have died from Covid. 19. Read more in 'Profiles of a Pandemic.'

Gerald V. Fleischer never stopped caring.

Even as his own health was failing while a resident in a Town of Tonawanda nursing home, Fleischer cared for others.

“He’d check on other residents and if there was a commotion going on in the hallway, he’d want to know if everybody was OK,” said his daughter Paula Mis. “When I say he was one in a million, I’m not kidding. He always tried to find the good in everybody.”

Fleischer, 90, died Dec. 17, at Schofield Residence, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 7.

A Korean War combat Marine veteran, Fleischer would never discuss his military service and refused to apply for government benefits from Veterans Affairs, according to his daughter.

“He said maybe somebody else can use them,” Mis said.

As a father, Fleischer showed the same care and concern for her and her sister.

“He’d say you shouldn’t do something, then we’d go do it anyway. When we came home, he wouldn’t reprimand us. He wouldn’t be angry or judgmental. He’d still be there to support us,” Mis said.

He worked for decades at Dunlop as a tire loader, before retiring some 25 years ago.

“He was mowing grass and shoveling snow up until a couple years ago,” Mis said.

Fleischer entered Schofield Residence for rehabilitative care last January, but the daughter said his health declined and he became a long-term resident.

Despite a positive outlook, Fleischer suffered from the isolation brought on by the state’s nursing home visitation ban that began in March , his daughter said.

Yet, he persevered.

“My mom and dad had their 65th wedding anniversary on May 21 and they couldn’t be together. They had to celebrate it in spirit,” Mis said.

When Fleischer turned 90 last month, the family had to settle for a FaceTime visit.

“The staff was wonderful. We sent a sheet cake and birthday decorations and the staff decorated his door,” Mis said.

The family had hoped that Fleischer would hold on long enough to receive a vaccine for the virus and that they could once again visit in-person.

“Now all we can do is pray to God others in nursing homes don’t get infected," Mis said.

In addition to Mis, Fleischer is survived by his wife, the former Joan Zeller; daughter Karen Wahowski, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“My dad had a profound and endless love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” Mis said.

The Buffalo News is publishing stories about people from Buffalo Niagara who have died due to Covid-19. Please contact The News at citydesk@buffnews.com if you know of someone whose story we should tell.

