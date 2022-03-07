Genesee County man dies after being pinned by fallen tree

A Genesee County man was killed Sunday after he was pinned by a fallen tree, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

A dispatcher at the Sheriff's Office received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that the man was pinned under a tree while walking in the woods off Sackett Road in Bergen.

The Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Steven Reber of Bergen. Despite life-saving attempts, Reber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected Reber's death, the Sheriff's Office said.

