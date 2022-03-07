 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genesee County man dies after being pinned by fallen tree
0 comments

Genesee County man dies after being pinned by fallen tree

Support this work for $1 a month

A Genesee County man was killed Sunday after he was pinned by a fallen tree, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

A dispatcher at the Sheriff's Office received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that the man was pinned under a tree while walking in the woods off Sackett Road in Bergen.

The Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Steven Reber of Bergen. Despite life-saving attempts, Reber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected Reber's death, the Sheriff's Office said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China says it continues to value its relationship with Russia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News