From Roll up the Rim to car warranty robocalls: Discount Diva's year in review

Well, we've almost made it. There are just a few more days until we bid 2020 goodbye forever. Good riddance, right? Let's hope 2021 is filled with hope, peace and healing.
As we look back on the longest 365 days in modern memory, here are my top 10 most-read stories of the year, in descending order by pageviews. They give you a sense of what resonated with readers during this most unusual year, and you'll see how many of the issues continue to affect us today.
10. "More details emerge on Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim." How quaint that our most pressing consumer concern in February was that the popular Timmy's promotion had gone MIA. Readers were relieved to hear that the program would return after all, only to be disappointed by rule changes, card snafus, inconsistent messaging and, later, a full digital transition. If only our problems were still so trivial.
9. "Why isn't Wegmans offering senior hours?" When local grocers began offer seniors-only shopping hours to accommodate elder consumers during the pandemic, readers wondered why Wegmans – known for its customer care and innovation – didn't. So we relayed the question to the Rochester-based chain, which said it had considered the idea but, after talking to seniors, decided it wasn't the best or safest way to serve them.
8. "Instacart is a nightmare right now. Here's how to get your order." When this column first ran in April, Instacart orders were so backed up that customers were waiting as long as a week for service – if they could get an order in at all. My advice for getting a grocery delivery included tips from Instacart workers as well as a reminder that there were other ways to order groceries for pickup and delivery.
7. "Wegmans workers will start packing grocery orders." Wegmans workers started pitching in to lighten the Instacart load and serve more people. Tops later did the same. Judging by the feedback I was getting from readers at the time, people who were having a hard time placing orders wanted any updates they could get.
6. "'This is therapy': Hundreds crowd line at TJ Maxx/HomeGoods reopening." Chances are, if you drive by even today, you'll see people standing in a line waiting to get in.
5. "Customers are not abiding by senior-only shopping hours at Tops." Remember at the beginning of the pandemic when people would line up outside the grocery stores until they opened? From the first day that Tops set aside special, early-morning hours for seniors to shop in peace, non-seniors horned in; mistakenly assuming that they would get first dibs on out-of-stocks if they encroached (they didn't – deliveries come in all day long, not just overnight).
"An able-bodied young man bullied an old man who almost started to cry," one customer is quoted as saying.
Tops couldn't turn them away because it's illegal to refuse essential services to anyone during a state of emergency.
4. "What happened to the Roll Up the Rim promo at Tim Hortons?" This was the first in a series of stories about Timmy's late rollout of the coffee chain's popular contest, the bungled debut of its digital rewards program and problems with its app (which are still driving customers crazy).
3. "'We're calling about your car warranty' and phone scams that drive you nuts." How many times a day do you get that call? This column shared some steps you can take to decrease the frequency of that and other unsolicited calls.
2. "Bored shoppers crowd 'essential' stores for nonessentials." When all but the "essential" stores were closed under the state's PAUSE order to curb the spread of Covid-19, the idea was that people would stay home, take precautions and go out only for essentials. Instead, people crowded the stores that were open (such as Walmart and Home Depot) simply to browse, kill time or buy non-essentials.
1. "Workers contemplate next steps after losing extra $600 in unemployment." This August story talked to a handful of workers whose $600 supplementary unemployment benefits were about to run out. The supplementary benefits were problematic.
On one hand, many workers made more on unemployment than they did at their jobs. So, when their jobs became available again, there was no incentive to return.
On the other hand, the extra $600 merely made them whole. So for people whose jobs hadn't opened back up, and whose livelihood disappeared through no fault of their own, the loss of that $600 put them in a very difficult position.