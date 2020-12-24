From Roll up the Rim to car warranty robocalls: Discount Diva's year in review

Well, we've almost made it. There are just a few more days until we bid 2020 goodbye forever. Good riddance, right? Let's hope 2021 is filled with hope, peace and healing.

As we look back on the longest 365 days in modern memory, here are my top 10 most-read stories of the year, in descending order by pageviews. They give you a sense of what resonated with readers during this most unusual year, and you'll see how many of the issues continue to affect us today.

10. "More details emerge on Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim." How quaint that our most pressing consumer concern in February was that the popular Timmy's promotion had gone MIA. Readers were relieved to hear that the program would return after all, only to be disappointed by rule changes, card snafus, inconsistent messaging and, later, a full digital transition. If only our problems were still so trivial.