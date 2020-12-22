Fowler's Chocolates acquires Wahl's Candies

Fowler's Chocolates has acquired Cheektowaga chocolate maker Wahl's Candies.

Ted Marks, Fowler's owner, said the decision to bid on the business was simple.

"I've looked at a lot of bad businesses over the years. This was a good one," Marks said.

Rather than requiring a turnaround to become viable, Wahl's was "a solid, family-run business" and attractive financially as Fowler's looks to grow its business and increase revenue.

Marks said Fowler's will keep Wahl's recipes, quality and staff unchanged, and "stay true to their roots."

As part of the deal, Fowler's Losson Rd Properties bought the company's retail store and production center for just under $1 million, according to county records.

Wahl's was established by Milton "Bud" Wahl in 1938. In 1946, Wahl's moved its candy shop to what would be its longtime location at 2351 Genesee St. in a converted farmhouse. It stayed there until 2004, when it moved to its current location on Losson Road. Bud Wahl retired in 1991 and died in 2009.

Wahl's Candies owner Michael Wahl declined to comment.

