Foul play suspected in Jamestown man's disappearance, police say

Jamestown police on Wednesday said they suspect foul play was involved in the disappearance of a 56-year-old man who was last seen before Thanksgiving.

According to a post on the Jamestown Police Department's Facebook page, Kevin A. Hornburg was last seen leaving his Prendergast Avenue residence at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. In addition, Hornburg has not accessed any of his finances since that date, police said.

Jamestown Police Capt. Robert Samuelson said police are continuing their investigation into Hornburg's disappearance, and confirmed that foul play is believed to have been involved.

"We are certain that there are several individuals that do know what happened. We want them to come forward to us to assist us with finding him," Samuelson said.

Anyone with information on Hornburg's whereabouts, or who may be responsible for his disappearance, is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537. They also may call the department's anonymous tips line at 716-483-8477.

Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on the case.

Hornburg is described as a white male, 5'8" tall and 150 pounds.

