Former state Sen. Young joins Lake Shore board

Lake Shore Bancorp has named former state Sen. Catharine M. Young to its board of directors.

Young left her state Senate seat in March 2019. She first went to Albany as an assemblywoman in 1999, and began serving as a state senator in 2005.

Young is now the executive director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell University’s AgriTech Center. She lives in Olean.

“Her mix of public service and business experience is unmatched within our markets, giving us a unique and insightful perspective that should positively impact us all," said Daniel P. Reininga, the Dunkirk-based bank's president and CEO.

