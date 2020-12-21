 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former state Sen. Young joins Lake Shore board
0 comments

Former state Sen. Young joins Lake Shore board

Support this work for $1 a month
Catharine Young

Former State Sen. Catharine Young was named to Lake Shore Bancorp's board of directors. (Robert Kirkham/News file photo)

Lake Shore Bancorp has named former state Sen. Catharine M. Young to its board of directors.

Young left her state Senate seat in March 2019. She first went to Albany as an assemblywoman in 1999, and began serving as a state senator in 2005.

Young is now the executive director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell University’s AgriTech Center. She lives in Olean.

“Her mix of public service and business experience is unmatched within our markets, giving us a unique and insightful perspective that should positively impact us all," said Daniel P. Reininga, the Dunkirk-based bank's president and CEO.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsom taps Padilla as next California US Senator

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News