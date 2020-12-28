First Night Buffalo goes virtual, so families can start the new year on their schedule

Western New Yorkers have found a fun, drug- and alcohol-free way to ring in the new year for more than three decades at First Night Buffalo.
The coronavirus pandemic upended the traditional New Year’s Eve gathering of as many as 5,000 revelers at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, but there was no way organizers were going to turn the page on such a challenging year for families without some sort of celebration.
So First Night will go virtual – with several new twists – allowing for an unlimited number of participants online.
“With change comes opportunity. Our new virtual format will allow us to keep the First Night Buffalo tradition alive, and it’s our hope we’ll have more families than ever celebrating with us this year,” said Carrie Meyer, executive director of the Independent Health Foundation, which leads the effort with The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.
Families can click on firstnightbuffalo.org anytime Thursday and watch some, or all, of the slate of performers who’ve agreed to lend their talents to the festivities. Most are family favorites of First Night yesteryears.
Along with the latitude of when to start and end their celebration, families also will be able to join in the fun for free.
Those interested in adding a greater layer to participation can buy a First Night Buffalo Family Party Pack for $20 at the customer service desks of 15 participating Tops Friendly Markets. Each pack will serve the needs of a family of four with items that include party hats, balloons, noisemakers, face paint, playing cards, a disco ball lightbulb, glow sticks, coloring sheets and crayons and voucher for a free carload to see The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights any night through Thursday.
The light-extravaganza on New Year’s Eve at the Erie County fairgrounds will include a fireworks display every hour (on the half hour) from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The First Night virtual entertainment lineup on Thursday includes:
Jeff Musial, of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, who will introduce some of his animal friends and tell you about them.
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library staffers and friends, who will read stories from “Elephant & Piggie” and “Cat in the Hat."
Nick Presents Magic, a magic show in which viewers can learn how to make balloon animals, as well as a card trick to wow friends.
DJ Milk and friends, with a dance party that will encourage all to get up and groove.
Ross Nels, who will lead a comedy juggling show and teach viewers how to juggle.
Shea McCarty, who will lead face-painting, and Explore & More staff, who will show you how to make a snowflake out of tissue paper.
Elsa and Anna from Arendelle, Poppy the troll princess and Captain America, who will help viewers ring in 2021.
First Night sponsors include Independent Health, The Buffalo News, Lamar Advertising, Family Choice of New York, The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Tops and Channel 7 Eyewitness News.
