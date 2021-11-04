 Skip to main content
Fire inside Rec Room on Chippewa Street causes estimated $85,000 in damage
A fire Thursday at a downtown Buffalo restaurant and nightclub caused an estimated $85,000 in damage before the fire was brought under control by Buffalo firefighters, according to a spokesman for Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown's office.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the fire started just after 2 p.m. inside the Rec Room, 79 Chippewa St.

DeGeorge said the fire started in a light fixture, according to fire officials. 

No injuries were reported.

