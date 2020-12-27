Finger Lakes region reports record Covid-19 hospitalizations over Christmas weekend

Western New York’s Covid-19 numbers have improved gradually over the course of December, with the average test positive-rate dropping 16% between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25 and new infections falling to roughly 760 per day in the week before Christmas.

But immediately to the east, in what New York State has classified as the “Finger Lakes” region – a nine-county area including Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties, as well as Monroe County and the city of Rochester – Covid-19 has worsened during the same period, hitting record hospitalizations over the Christmas weekend.

Those developments have no direct impact on business shutdowns or other containment measures in Western New York, which the state defines as the five counties of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Allegany and Cattaraugus.

But worsening conditions on its borders could endanger pandemic-control efforts here, in large part because there is so much contact between the two regions. In 2015, the most recent year with complete data available, more than 20,500 people traveled between the two regions for work alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.