Ferris wheel nears completion at RiverWorks

There may not be a Ferris wheel at Fantasy Island anymore, but a brand new one is under construction on Buffalo's Kelly Island.
The stock Ferris wheel purchased from an Italian manufacturer – now half-complete – is taking shape among the ruins of a grain silo and assorted kitsch at Buffalo RiverWorks.
The 90-foot-tall red, white and blue attraction is being built on top a 15-foot platform near the Labatt Blue-painted silos and close to the Buffalo River. The amusement ride, with custom features and copper cars enclosed with glass, is expected to open next month at the sports and entertainment complex after having crossed the ocean on a shipping vessel packed in containers.
The attraction is expected to offer grand views of the cityscape and Lake Erie sunsets.
"It looks pretty remarkable up where it is," said William Casale, general manager for Pearl Street Family of Companies, which includes RiverWorks. "It's not the tallest in the world, but it's going to be one of the most unique. The goal is to be a regional attraction, and we think we will hit our mark."
A five-person crew, along with an electrical crew, began installing the Ferris wheel on July 26. That followed site demolition and the pouring of an estimated 1.5 million pounds of concrete, taking nearly six weeks.
Covid-19 has delayed railings and an ADA-approved lift that will be installed, Casale said. Work on walkways and stairwells around the perimeter have been held up due to delays in materials, and the pandemic slowed the process for obtaining a building variance from the city.
Four nearby children's amusement park rides – a choo-choo train, a free fall drop ride, a spin adventure ride and the newest addition, a 45-foot tall and 90-foot-long slide with three lanes – are expected to be operational in about two weeks, Casale said.
Even so, RiverWorks isn't trying to be an amusement park, Casale said.
"That's not the goal," he said. "We just want to add some family attractions to be multifaceted."
Casale said the Ferris wheel should look "pretty complete" by next week.
The cost of rides will be between $5 and $15, depending on the event, Casale said.
RiverWorks, located at 359 Ganson St., offers live music and an outdoor beer garden in the summer. There is also a rock climbing wall, rope course and axe-throwing facility and kayak launch, with a zip line returning once work on the Ferris wheel concludes.
