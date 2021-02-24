Fatal opioid overdoses in Erie County jump 50% in 2020

Burstein and Poloncarz both noted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a deleterious effect on the numbers of opioid overdose deaths in Erie County.

"In 2020, so far, we have 232 confirmed opioid-related deaths. There are 17 cases that are still pending. However, this is almost about 50% more in 2020 than the 156 opioid-related deaths that we saw in 2019, where we had our lowest number in several years. So we really lost some ground here," Burstein said.

Erie County saw a significant three-year decline in opioid deaths starting in 2016 when the county initiated its Opiate Epidemic Task Force. It continued to decrease the number of opioid-related deaths through its community programming up through 2019, according to Burstein and Poloncarz.

“Sadly, each one of these numbers represents a preventable death of one of our neighbors,” Poloncarz said.

“The concerted efforts of our Opiate Epidemic Task Force resulted in significant declines in opioid overdose deaths in prior years, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented too many people from receiving the resources we offer to help and support them. Our community has demonstrated how to turn this terrible tide, and we have to do it again,” he added.