Faith and action: Four religious leaders share thoughts during this holy season

“So the Prophet said, ‘Have faith in God but tie your camel,’” Ansari said.

During the past year, he has encouraged his flock at the Buffalo mosque Masjid Nu'man to behave the same way.

“It obviously is not the first time in the world we've been through a pandemic,” he said. “We'll get through this. At the same time, you're tying your camel today when you still practice the social distancing, you’re still handwashing, which a lot of our rituals require, as well.”

Faith in the vaccine

The Rev. Kinser Pointer looks forward to what he calls “CME” – Christmas, Mother’s Day and Easter – the three celebrations when his Liberty Missionary Baptist Church is the busiest.

He and his flock are disappointed they will not be together in church on Sunday. But after eulogizing eight members during the pandemic who died from Covid-19, and with several elderly members awaiting their second dose of vaccine, he chose to continue to keep the sanctuary closed for almost all services.

Instead, he will preach online, and focus his Easter message on the hope for days to come – and the force of what he sees as two incredible gifts.