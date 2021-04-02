Faith and action: Four religious leaders share thoughts during this holy season

Four faith leaders shared the following perspectives on pandemic life.
Living to serve
The Rev. David Kennedy was built to help others, evidenced by his work at a hospital and as a bus driver, and three decades of volunteer service as an EMT.
Two open heart surgeries and other travails in his life merely deepened his thirst for service.
Then came Covid-19.
Kennedy, 75, has been a visitation pastor with The Chapel for 16 years, the last four as pastoral care coordinator.
The pandemic hasn’t set well with him – particularly his inability to visit fellow church members in hospitals and long-term care.
“I'm in touch with family members because we want them to know that their loved ones are not forgotten and that we stand with them,” he said. “That's one of the best things we can do now – but it's not by our choice that we're locked out. I would go in and take every precaution.
“Why is a pastor, clergy of any kind, not invited into the rooms? A person has a soul, their will, their mind. And if the healing can take place in their spirit, or their heart, that's why we're here.”
Kennedy has done most of his work by phone during the pandemic, but his emergency medicine instincts kicked in on Christmas Day. He sprang into action when his 88-year-old neighbor couldn’t get up after a fall, grabbing gloves, a mask, a gait belt, and rushing to the house across the street to help.
The neighbor was hospitalized, then diagnosed with Covid-19. His wife, in her late 80s, also was diagnosed with the disease. Both have since died.
Despite precautions, Kennedy contracted the disease, too, as did his wife, Judy, who has been homebound during the pandemic with worsening arthritis.
“My whole life has changed,” said Kennedy, who struggled through five weeks of symptoms but was spared a hospital stay by monoclonal antibody treatment. “It gives me a perspective of what people are going through with Covid. I was pretty sick.”
He stepped away from his church post last week to attend to his wife’s continuing medical needs. He remains a visitation pastor should The Chapel need his services.
His unyielding faith continues to sustain him – including any second thoughts about his Christmastime decision.
“My neighbor was in trouble,” he said, “and I wanted to help him.”
Tie your camel
The reliance humans have on each other these days often reminds Imam Fajri Ansari about one of his favorite parables.
Centuries ago, the Prophet Muhammad came upon a Bedouin walking his camel, then letting it go.
Muhammad asked the Bedouin if he planned to tether the animal, to which the journeyman replied, “No, I have faith in God.”
“So the Prophet said, ‘Have faith in God but tie your camel,’” Ansari said.
During the past year, he has encouraged his flock at the Buffalo mosque Masjid Nu'man to behave the same way.
“It obviously is not the first time in the world we've been through a pandemic,” he said. “We'll get through this. At the same time, you're tying your camel today when you still practice the social distancing, you’re still handwashing, which a lot of our rituals require, as well.”
Faith in the vaccine
The Rev. Kinser Pointer looks forward to what he calls “CME” – Christmas, Mother’s Day and Easter – the three celebrations when his Liberty Missionary Baptist Church is the busiest.
He and his flock are disappointed they will not be together in church on Sunday. But after eulogizing eight members during the pandemic who died from Covid-19, and with several elderly members awaiting their second dose of vaccine, he chose to continue to keep the sanctuary closed for almost all services.
Instead, he will preach online, and focus his Easter message on the hope for days to come – and the force of what he sees as two incredible gifts.
“Certainly, in this moment, in our condition, the power of the resurrection is the only thing that any of us who are Christian should be preaching,” Pointer said. “What happens when God loves you enough to send someone to see about you? In Christianity, we believe the resurrection is life-giving and, I would suggest to you, so is the vaccine.”
Looking back
Four Jewish congregations hosted an online Passover Seder celebration last Sunday. Roughly 200 people attended.
“It was great,” said Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein, leader of Congregation Shir Shalom, but different from past commemorations that usually take place in homes and include sizable gatherings.
Passover ends this weekend.
“This was the first holiday we faced in the pandemic last year, and we're coming back to it again,” Lazarus-Klein said. “It's quite hard because you never know when you're gonna see your family and friends in person again.
“Nothing is like a normal Passover Seder, where everyone's sharing the same meal at the same time in the same space,” he said. “In terms of Covid, the message of slavery and freedom are important, especially this year as people are a little bit more comfortable gathering together.
“We do have grandparents with their grandchildren in smaller Seder gatherings. It probably feels a little like coming out of Egypt. In that way, also, we focus on the plagues and Covid-19 kind of fits right into the that. There's the angel of death in the story, so there are a lot of things right now that are evocative of Biblical times.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon