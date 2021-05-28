Exercise, resilience are 97-year-old's keys to a longer life

Despite his limitations, which includes use of a walker to steady himself as he walks, Pope thrives as best he can.

He moved into Solstice eight years ago and volunteered not long thereafter to call bingo games there. He became known as “Bingo Bob,” and looks forward to resuming his duties soon now that he and the vast majority of the other 100 or so residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pope visits the PRN Rehabilitative Services facility on the assisted living campus four times a week for physical and occupational therapy. He can do 1,500 steps in less than 14 minutes on the NuStep machine.

The other days, he pushes through a 45-minute workout that includes five-minute intervals of hand-grip strengthening, curling and laterally stretching 3-pound weights, and working his arms and legs on a recumbent stationary bike in his bedroom.

“Let me tell you, you’re puffing after you finish that,” he said. “It’s a challenge for me, but I find that working out really is helpful. Exercise is a must. It also helps keep your brain functioning. ”