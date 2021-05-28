Exercise, resilience are 97-year-old's keys to a longer life

Ever hear about the person who lived to be nearly 100 and never got sick and or took a prescription drug?
This isn't one of those stories.
Robert Pope, 97, survived encephalitis four decades ago, prostate cancer during the last decade and Covid-19 over the winter. He has diabetes and COPD.
“I eat enough of the things I’m supposed to,” Pope said during a recent chat in his apartment at Solstice Senior Living in Clarence, though half-eaten bags of potato chips, pretzels and cheese crackers sat in a bowl beside his fridge.
His secret to success? Exercise and a positive attitude.
“Sometimes you have to push yourself,” he said, “even if you don’t want to.”
Life has posed big challenges for Pope, an Englewood, N.J., native who spent the last several months of World War II as a prisoner of war after his capture during the Battle of the Bulge in late 1944.
It also has been rewarding. He was married twice and has three daughters, three grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Daughter Michelle, 52, who has Down syndrome, is the only one who lives in the region, at a group home in Elma. The two visit regularly, love to travel together and went on a Disney cruise five years ago. Pope, president of the U.S. Army 106th Infantry Division Association, hopes they can go to the annual association reunion in late summer, though a chaperone would be needed.
Pope played on the track and soccer teams at Englewood High School and graduated from Rutgers University in 1949 with a degree in recreation and community organization. He worked with the YMCA after graduation and then started a career as a professional fundraiser that took him to Buffalo in 1968.
Attending Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, hoping to one day become a physical-education teacher, Robert E. Pope received a draft notice in 1942 that led to him put his physical abilities to the test in combat, hauling a machine gun across Europe. But his biggest test of physical endurance would come in surviving as a prisoner of war. It
He and his second wife, Carol, lived in Snyder while Pope worked for Children’s Hospital in the late 1960s, then Roswell Park Cancer Institute and, by the 1970s, Millard Fillmore Hospital at Gates Circle. He led the effort to raise money for the construction of Millard Fillmore Suburban in Amherst, which admitted its first patients Aug. 14, 1974. He was the development director for both hospitals for another decade and retired from the fundraising field in 1994, at age 74, after he got hurt badly falling off a roof.
Pope and his wife golfed and played tennis regularly during his career and in early retirement, though time and physical challenges have taken their toll.
Carol, who also had diabetes and was a heavy smoker, died in 2013 from kidney failure at age 71.
Pope stopped smoking during his bout with encephalitis, an inflammatory brain disease, in 1980, but still developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as he aged.
Despite his limitations, which includes use of a walker to steady himself as he walks, Pope thrives as best he can.
He moved into Solstice eight years ago and volunteered not long thereafter to call bingo games there. He became known as “Bingo Bob,” and looks forward to resuming his duties soon now that he and the vast majority of the other 100 or so residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Pope visits the PRN Rehabilitative Services facility on the assisted living campus four times a week for physical and occupational therapy. He can do 1,500 steps in less than 14 minutes on the NuStep machine.
The other days, he pushes through a 45-minute workout that includes five-minute intervals of hand-grip strengthening, curling and laterally stretching 3-pound weights, and working his arms and legs on a recumbent stationary bike in his bedroom.
“Let me tell you, you’re puffing after you finish that,” he said. “It’s a challenge for me, but I find that working out really is helpful. Exercise is a must. It also helps keep your brain functioning. ”
Pope will have beer and wine no more than two or three times a month. He admitted to spending lots of time reading or sleeping, but said the WOW computer he bought three years ago has been a godsend. Designed for seniors, it has larger keys and touch screen commands to enlarge type, search the web, watch videos, look at photos, keep a calendar, and send and receive emails.
Medications help, too.
“You can spend a lot of time researching and looking,” he said. “One thing leads to another and the next thing you know, three hours have passed.
“I have pretty good blood pressure. I have a nebulizer that I use for COPD. I have all my medicines lined up in the kitchen.
Pope wrote a book called “My Nine Lives,” published by Personal History Press in 2017. The title of the last chapter: “I’m Happy to be Alive.”
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon