Ex-Erie County employees, homecare nurse plead guilty in separate criminal cases

In addition to being a county employee, Flynn said Ebo had a side gig as the owner of a dance studio on Hertel Avenue.

"Apparently... she wanted to put ... some type of decoration on the glass windows of her dance company," Flynn said.

"With this particular client, she falsified the documents to get money from the client, the elderly person. She told the contractor who was going to put the signs on her windows that 'the check you're going to get is not going to have my name on it. It's going to have someone else's name on it, because he's going to be the sponsor of my new signs on my dance studio,' " he added. "That's just one example of what she did here."

The investigation began after the Department of Social Services received a call from an employee of a non-profit agency who reported several questionable transactions on the account of a person who was being assisted by an adult protection case worker. Ebo was fired from her position shortly after that.

Ebo faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced on April 28. She was released on her own recognizance.