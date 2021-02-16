Ex-Erie County employees, homecare nurse plead guilty in separate criminal cases

Two former Erie County employees and a homecare nurse who was contracted to care for a county client pleaded guilty to various charges in which they admitted using their employment as a means to commit crimes, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday.
All three appeared Tuesday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns.
Flynn said 44-year-old Tamara Ebo, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud – both felonies – and one count of official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
Until recently, Ebo had been employed as a case worker with the Department of Social Services Adult Protection, starting in 2015.
Between Sept. 1, 2016, and June 30, 2019, Ebo embezzled $42,574 from 14 clients by manipulating invoices, falsifying vendor transactions and directing payments to herself.
"The majority of these people were elderly," Flynn said.
All of the clients in her care were receiving Social Security benefits, and the county was the guardian of their money in cases where large expenditures were required, such as paying a private vendor for appliances or a contractor to make home repairs, Flynn explained.
"In this case right here, Miss Ebo was basically falsifying invoices, falsifying vendor transactions and directing the payments go to herself," Flynn said.
In addition to being a county employee, Flynn said Ebo had a side gig as the owner of a dance studio on Hertel Avenue.
"Apparently... she wanted to put ... some type of decoration on the glass windows of her dance company," Flynn said.
"With this particular client, she falsified the documents to get money from the client, the elderly person. She told the contractor who was going to put the signs on her windows that 'the check you're going to get is not going to have my name on it. It's going to have someone else's name on it, because he's going to be the sponsor of my new signs on my dance studio,' " he added. "That's just one example of what she did here."
The investigation began after the Department of Social Services received a call from an employee of a non-profit agency who reported several questionable transactions on the account of a person who was being assisted by an adult protection case worker. Ebo was fired from her position shortly after that.
Ebo faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced on April 28. She was released on her own recognizance.
Nicole Wichlacz, 31, of Buffalo, who pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct, was employed as a clerk typist for the Department of Social Services Child Protective Services when she accessed county records and unlawfully divulged information to a friend on multiple occasions between July 30, 2019, and Dec. 27, 2019.
An investigation began after the Department of Social Services received a tip.
Wichlacz was fired in November.
"She used information that she had access to from the computer system of Child Protective Services, and she relayed this confidential information to a friend of hers who happened to be going through some type of Family Court proceeding," Flynn said.
"She didn't steal any money. She just, basically, told confidential information to a friend of hers who was going through a Family Court proceeding that involved this friend's children, and so this was a pure official misconduct charge," he added.
Wichlacz faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on April 26.
She was released on her own recognizance.
Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, a misdemeanor.
Oliver was not a county employee, but employed as a homecare nurse for an adult victim with cerebral palsy in the Town of Clarence when she falsified timesheets between Feb. 1, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2019. As a result, Oliver collected $11,700 in pay to which she was not legally entitled, through the victim’s special needs trust fund.
"She basically falsified her time sheets to get paid for money that she did not earn. Again, there was a special trust that was set up for this individual, who was in a homecare facility," Flynn said.
Oliver, too, was terminated from her position shortly after the theft was discovered. She paid full restitution to the victim at her court appearance Tuesday.
She faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on April 26. She was released on her own recognizance.
Flynn said he anticipated similar prosecutions going forward, and suggested that many will have some kind of Covid-19 connection.
He said that there was not a direct connection in these cases.
"But we have individuals who are taking care of the elderly, the vulnerable (and) they are obviously misusing their authority and their position to take care of these people and, obviously, I want the public to know that, when I become aware of this, we are going to bring these vulnerable and elderly people justice," Flynn said.