An escaped prisoner suspected in a homicide in Jamestown was captured shortly before 6 p.m. today north of Warren, Pa., a law enforcement source told The Buffalo News.

Michael C. Burham was arrested without bloodshed in a wooded area by a Pennsylvania State Police SWAT team nine days after he escaped from the Warren County Jail in northwestern Pennsylvania, the source said.

"He is in custody. The manhunt is over," the law enforcement source said.

Burham was spotted by Pennsylvania and New York State Police and flushed out of a wooded area, the source said.

More than 200 local, state and federal law enforcement were involved in the manhunt.

Burham made his escape by scaling exercise equipment to get to the roof of the prison and using bedsheets to get down. He was being held on $1 million bail in connection with kidnapping, burglary and other charges.

Prosecutors in Chautauqua County consider him the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown.

Burham, 34, was captured May 24 in Huger, S.C., after a resident there called in a tip to police.

On July 6, after he escaped from the Warren County Jail, Jamestown police warned residents to “lock their doors and stay vigilant.”

Rewards totaling $22,000 had been offered for information leading to Burham's arrest.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said they had reviewed doorbell videos of possible sightings of Burham from residents in the Warren area, but they were inconclusive.