Erie's Covid-19 cases jump again in the week following St. Patrick's Day revelry

New figures made public Saturday show that Covid-19 cases are stubbornly ticking upward in Erie County.
The county Department of Health reported 106 new Covid-19 cases for Friday, up from 89 the day before but continuing a recent run in which 100 new cases a day is not uncommon.
The county Health Department said Erie had 642 total new cases over the past seven days. That's 43% more than the weekly total from two weeks ago.
Erie County said its positivity rate – the percentage of people tested who test positive for Covid-19 – ticked upward to 2.9% Friday, slightly above the state’s positivity rate of 2.4%. Western New York’s seven-day aver average recorded Thursday was 1.94%. The figures do not include people who test themselves at home and do not report the results.
Other regions of New York are doing far worse than Erie and New York’s four other western-most counties. The state Health Department said that on Thursday, Western New York’s rate of cases among 100,000 people was at 8.47 when averaged over seven days. That was the lowest among the state’s 10 regions. The highest was in Central New York, 40.44, the state Health Department said.
While Covid-19 cases continue, the numbers are nowhere near the Omicron wave seen a few months ago when positivity rates topped 20% locally and statewide. Hospitalizations in Western New York are now at manageable levels.
“We are seeing a little bit of a bump in cases over the last week or so, which is what we expected,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
People are venturing out more without masks, and St. Patrick’s Day brought more people together, he said. The temperatures are keeping people more indoors than out, and that will likely continue through Easter, another day when extended families will again gather inside.
This week’s Pandemic Lessons details the steps each of us can take to help the most vulnerable among us and guard against a dramatic rise in infections.
Still, he said he was not overly concerned.
“I don’t think we are seeing anything like we saw with the previous wave, the Omicron wave,” he said. “We are in a different place now. We have a much greater immunity wall.”
Russo said vaccinations are proving to be good protection against bad outcomes from Covid-19 and its variants, but vaccines “are not perfect” in protecting against infection. Unvaccinated people, those who are immune-compromised and pregnant women especially need to be careful, he said.
New cases are increasingly being attributed to an Omicron subvariant first detected in Europe, BA.2. While government officials have said they are not likely to reimpose restrictions, President Biden’s administration intends to give Americans 50 and over the option of a second booster shot, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
In the middle of this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that all of the Covid-19 cases in the region of the country that includes New York were attributable to the Omicron variant. But by the end of the months, the CDC estimated that the BA.2 subvariant was responsible for more than half of the new cases.
Take a look at our daily coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, plus the latest map and statistics for Western New York.
Russo said BA.2 is proving to be more infectious than the most common Omicron lineage, BA.1. But the vaccines hold up just as well against it.
The state Health Department on Saturday said 92% of New York residents age 18 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
"The best way to keep the numbers down is by using the tools we know work," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Saturday. “If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments.
"The booster dose improves your protection against severe illness and hospitalization, so don't delay in getting one once you are eligible,” she said.