Erie County won't prosecute City Hall arsonist after his federal conviction

Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on Thursday granted a motion by the District Attorney's Office to dismiss an indictment against a Buffalo man who was accused of setting a fire in Buffalo City Hall during a 2020 protest in Niagara Square.

District Attorney John J. Flynn directed Assistant District Attorney Nicholas C. Bussi to move for a dismissal of the indictment against Courtland Renford, 22, "in the interest of justice" after Renford was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the same criminal conduct.

Renford was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on third-degree arson and third-degree burglary charges for two separate incidents that occurred on May 30, 2020. He was accused of intentionally throwing a burning box through a first-floor window of City Hall, which started a fire that was quickly extinguished by members of the Buffalo Fire Department. Renford was also accused of entering an Elmwood Avenue convenience store through a broken glass door and stealing a beverage and multiple packs of cigarettes.

The incidents took place during nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

