Erie County health department updates Covid-19 quarantine guidance

The Erie County Department of Health Friday announced updates to its quarantine guidance for Covid-19 exposures that are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

The changes apply only to those who are fully vaccinated or recovered from being infected with the virus. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

A person who is considered fully vaccinated may be exempt from quarantine for up to 90 days.

Health department contact-tracers added vaccination status questions to their case investigation scripts, and will confirm how vaccination may affect quarantine when speaking with close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Fully-vaccinated persons with an exposure to a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19, or who traveled to a state other than those contiguous to New York are not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated two weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine, are within 90 days of having received their last dose in the vaccination series, and remain asymptomatic since their current Covid-19 exposure or the completion of their vaccination series.