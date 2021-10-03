Election 2021 issues: Should Buffalo be a 'sanctuary city'? Walton, Brown disagree

Walton's vision

Walton injected the sanctuary issue into the mayor's race, vowing on her website to "end all forms of local police collaboration with immigration enforcement."

That's just part of Walton's vision on the immigration issue. She says that under her leadership, the city would not ask about immigration status on applications for city benefits or services. The city wouldn't bar undocumented immigrants from receiving those benefits, either. Nor would the city keep an undocumented person who's under arrest in custody on a civil immigration detainer if that person was otherwise eligible for release.

Those sorts of policies will ensure that Buffalo will be seen as a welcoming city for immigrants of all kinds, Walton said in an interview last week.

"Buffalo owes its population growth by and large to immigrants and refugees, and we should do more to make sure that they feel safe and valued in our community," she said.

And if Buffalo isn't a sanctuary city, its undocumented residents won't feel safe, she added.