A tractor-trailer carrying a load of stone collided with a car Thursday morning in the Town of Warsaw, causing injuries to the drivers of both vehicles.

The driver of the car was transported by Warsaw ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, and the truck driver was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital in Rochester.

The collision, which occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Buck and Liberty Street roads, resulted in significant damage to the car, while the tractor-trailer rolled over into a hay field, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

An electrical pole was damaged, causing power outages in the area.

The tractor-trailer also spilled about 120 gallons of diesel fuel. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene to monitor cleanup of the diesel spill.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

- Mike Petro