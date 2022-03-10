Driver found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in deadly McKinley Monument crash

A Buffalo man who crashed his minivan into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square, killing his passenger, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree vehicular manslaughter by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, according to the District Attorney's Office.

McKinley Monument crash victim described as warm presence in filmmaking community Harry Lipsitz, a local film producer and casting agent for a company he helped found called Casting Buffalo, on Friday recalled Angel Marie Cobb as an extremely talented makeup artist.

Prosecutors said Paul Tolbert III, 41, also was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a three-day bench trial.

Tolbert was speeding and under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020. A passenger in the vehicle, Angel Marie Cobb, 34, of Buffalo, was killed in the crash, while Tolbert was treated at Erie County Medical Center for various injuries.

During the course of the investigation, a small bag containing white powder was found in Tolbert’s clothing. The substance was tested and determined to be fentanyl.

Tolbert faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 20. He remains held without bail.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.