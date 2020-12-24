Dr. Corstiaan Brass, 72, infectious disease specialist was 'a powerful presence'

Sept. 27, 1948 – Dec. 20, 2020

Brilliant, kind and dedicated are among the words colleagues use to describe Dr. Corstiaan “Chris” Brass, an infectious disease specialist known to work late into the night caring for his patients.

The son of parents who immigrated from Holland to Canada in the years after World War II, Dr. Brass moved to the United States to further his studies in infectious diseases and in 1992 began working at the Buffalo Medical Group.

Physicians there knew they could count on him for help whenever they encountered a complex case involving infectious diseases, said Dr. John C. Notaro, the group’s medical director.

“He was a true physician, working tirelessly for our patients, holding office hours during the day and then regularly rounding in the hospital through the evening and into the early hours of the morning,” Notaro said. “He was a great intellect in the field of infectious disease. All of us can recall cases that he elucidated.”

Dr. Brass, 72, of Amherst, died Dec. 20 after a short illness. He had worked for the medical group until his death.