Dixon's 25-point plan launches county comptroller contest

The contest for Erie County comptroller – mostly obscured by the 2021 marquee elections for Buffalo mayor and Erie County sheriff – is easing into the region's political discourse as Republican-backed Lynne M. Dixon issues a new plan outlining her priorities for the office.

The 25-point proposal, to be released today, revolves around "helping senior citizens, small businesses, and taxpayers," her campaign said. Her "signature item," she added, is allowing senior citizens on a fixed income and small business owners to pay property taxes monthly, instead of annually.

GOP names Dixon as Erie County comptroller candidate Erie County Republicans have officially chosen Lynne M. Dixon as their candidate for comptroller this year.

“Rising property taxes have driven too many senior citizens out of their homes and have added to the financial struggles small business owners face every day. They both need our help." Dixon said. "I will study the process and propose a plan to the Legislature that will eliminate the large tax bill seniors pay right after Christmas, replacing it with manageable monthly payments that fit better into their lifestyle."

Dixon, a former county legislator who waged a competitive but unsuccessful campaign for county executive in 2019, faces Democrat Kevin R. Hardwick in November after current Republican Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. opted against re-election in favor of a bid for Hamburg supervisor.

