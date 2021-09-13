Dems vow 'meaningful SALT relief' after latest tax proposal

WASHINGTON – House Democrats left the restoration of the full state and local tax deduction out of a proposed tax package they outlined Sunday, but a day later several leaders on the issue vowed that they will enact "meaningful SALT relief."

The debate over the so-called SALT deduction could become a huge headache for Democrats as they try to come up with ways to pay for a "human infrastructure" package of up to $3.5 trillion, and Monday's quick about-face proved it.

A group of lawmakers from high-tax states, including Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat, has vowed to not support any such spending bill that didn't include changes in the SALT deduction, which the Republican Congress of 2017 limited to $10,000 per taxpayer.

And not long after reporters started noting that the Democratic tax proposal did not include changes to the SALT deduction, Suozzi joined Rep. Richard Neal – chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee – and Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey in a statement.

“We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities, and we are working daily toward that goal,” the lawmakers said.

House members unite to try to restore SALT deduction More than 30 House members – including Rep. Brian Higgins – have banded together to try to fully restore the state and local tax deduction that congressional Republicans capped at $10,000 in 2017.