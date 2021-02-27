Democrats endorse Brian Gould of Cheektowaga police for Erie County sheriff

Erie County Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner criticized GOP endorsed candidate Karen Healy-Case, as well as Republican candidate John C. Garcia, who has announced plans to run in that party's primary.

“There is no question neither of the Republican candidates can bring the necessary leadership that is required to bring change to that office,” Zellner said.

Both Republican candidates are retired from the Buffalo Police Department. Healy-Case served in the civil service rank of lieutenant and was appointed as a district chief. Garcia was a detective.

“I know the Working Families do not want to be a spoiler in this race," Zellner said. "They want a new sheriff, a sheriff that is going to bring integrity back to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Working Families chair Louisa Pacheco could not be reached Saturday.

Gould, 44, began his career with the Cheektowaga Police Department as a dispatcher in 1997. He moved to the patrol division as a police officer in 2000 and by 2011 was promoted to lieutenant. In 2018, he was promoted to captain and last year was named assistant chief of police.