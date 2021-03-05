DA: No charges against Buffalo officers who held down, punched man under arrest

An investigation into an arrest by two Buffalo police officers captured on cellphone video holding down and punching a man led to no charges, the Monroe County District Attorney confirmed Friday night.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against Officers Ronald Ammerman and Michael C. Scheu after an assistant district attorney conducted a months-long investigation that included interviews and footage of the May 10 arrest of Quentin Suttles during a traffic stop.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley confirmed that her office’s investigation was completed and the officers will not be charged.

“We looked at everything. We spoke to the victim, we looked at the body-worn cameras, the cellphone video by the girlfriend and we spoke to the officers,” Doorley said. “We reviewed the orders of when they could use force and we came to the conclusion that no charges were warranted against the police officers.”

In the cellphone video of the May 10 arrest, Ammerman is seen repeatedly punching Suttles in the face while Scheu is holding him down on the ground.

An unseen woman is yelling, "Get off of him!" and "Stop! You're going to hurt him. Get off of him!"