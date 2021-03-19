Cuomo faces new claims of sexual harassment from current aide

Ms. McGrath was separated from her husband at the time. While chatting with the two women, the governor asked the co-worker — who was married — if she was going to try to meet men and “mingle” while they were in Florida.

The women laughed off the question, as did the governor, but not before giving them a nickname.

“He called us ‘mingle mamas’ for the rest of the day,” Ms. McGrath said.

Two months earlier, on New Year’s Eve, Mr. Cuomo asked the co-worker to pose for a photograph with him and send it to Ms. McGrath, she said. The photo, which was reviewed by The Times, shows the governor sitting in a chair at the Executive Mansion with the aide, her face next to his, nearly touching.

The aide’s wedding ring is visible on her hand, her arm draped over the governor’s shoulder. Mr. Cuomo, beaming, is sitting in a gray sweater and a T-shirt.

Ms. McGrath, whose accounts were supported by contemporaneous texts, emails, social media posts, said she did not understand why the governor had wanted her to see the photo, but she believed it may have been “to make me jealous.”

She said that it was common knowledge around the office that Mr. Cuomo would play favorites among female staffers.