Critics outraged, Republicans silent as Trump pardons ex-Rep. Chris Collins

Collins – then the company's largest shareholder – immediately started dialing his son Cameron. Collins acknowledged in court that he called his son to advise him to dump his Innate shares, which Cameron Collins started doing the next day.

Cameron Collins then told his then-fiancee, Lauren Zarsky, and her parents, Stephen and Dorothy Zarsky, about the news. They started selling their shares, too.

Days later, The Buffalo News reported that an unusual number of shares of Innate stock had been traded late that previous week, leading to suspicions of insider trading among investment experts both in Buffalo and Australia.

Chris Collins was indicted 13 months later. He pleaded guilty and resigned from Congress in October 2019. Cameron Collins and Stephen Zarsky also pleaded guilty, but were sentenced to short terms of home confinement and probation. Lauren and Dorothy Zarsky settled civil charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given that history, Cecily Molak of Mendon, in Monroe County – the first citizen to file an ethics complaint against Collins in 2017 – said she was "extremely disappointed" with the pardon.