Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to girl's killer
Tyreeona Wiley
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers WNY

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the homicide of 18-year-old Tyreeona Wiley, of Buffalo, who was killed Dec. 19 on Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway on the city's East Side.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward with information on the incident by contacting Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161, or submitting a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app Buffalo Tips from the Apple or Android store. 

